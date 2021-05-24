We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Apply to SCI-Arc Making+Meaning Summer Program 2021

Apply to SCI-Arc Making+Meaning Summer Program 2021

SCI-Arc's Making+Meaning is a career exploration and portfolio building program for college students, professionals, and students looking to apply to graduate architecture programs.

Making+Meaning exposes participants to a wide range of techniques within a conceptual design framework, departing from the recognizable to create unique, engaging content and experiences. Students complete the program with a sophisticated design portfolio showcasing work produced using a wide range of digital representation and fabrication methods, made alongside a global community of creators. Students are offered the opportunity to employ cutting-edge design tools throughout the program.

Making+Meaning students complete the program with a sophisticated design portfolio showcasing work produced using a wide range of digital representation methods, made alongside a global community of creators. Image Courtesy of SCI-Arc
Making+Meaning is for students and professionals worldwide looking for a shift in career, a break from everyday monotony, or to indulge a curious mind. Making+Meaning participants range from existing architecture students looking to strengthen their portfolios to professionals thinking about architecture as the next path in their career. The program culminates with an exhibition, during which each student presents their design work and receives feedback from renowned architects, artists, and design professionals.

To jumpstart a career in architecture and design, expand existing skills, or inform a possible shift in career, sign up for Making+Meaning 2021. Registration for Making+Meaning 2021 is now open on the SCI-Arc website. No previous experience is required to enroll.

Making+Meaning exposes participants to a wide range of techniques within a conceptual design framework to create exploratory content and experiences. Image Courtesy of SCI-Arc
Making+Meaning challenges students to engage with a variety of methods to produce evocative work. Image Courtesy of SCI-Arc
