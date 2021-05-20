Call for Entries: Zhiyuan Library 2021 - International Charitable Architectural Design Competition for College Students

Zhiyuan Library 2021 - International charitable architectural design competition for college students, is the charitable project planning by Zhiyuan Charity. The main features of the competition are”charitable, college students and construction”, aiming at improving the practical ability of college students, through the integrated realization of architectural design to deepening construction.

I. Project name

Zhiyuan Library 2021 - International charitable architectural design competition for college students

II. Project location

Yanyuan County Minority Middle School, Liangshan

III. Organizations and contact information

Host: Zhiyuan Charity, Chengdu

Contact information

Enquiry E-mail: zygy@zhiyuangongyi.cn

Enquiry Hotline (Monday - Friday GMT+8 9:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00)：+86 198 0285 6648

website: http://www.zhiyuangongyi.cn/

IV. Before Competition

Zhiyuan Library is the charitable project supported by many sectors of community in the help of Sichuan Charity Federation. The Design Competition brings the diversified design concept in the school and the developing areas, sharing the high-quality resources and supporting the educational poverty alleviation.

Wu Xianyong — The chairman and founder of Zhiyuan Charity — received the Cyrus Tang Scholarship during his college years. Afterwards, delivering love and spreading charity become his new commission.

In 2018 and 2019, Wu Xianyong as the Secretary General of Xinyun Library initiated two "National College Student Design Competitions". The first-priced work has been built in Xinyun library, located in Zhaoxuejue County, Liangshan, Sichuan Province and Xiaojin County, Aba, Sichuan Province. They were running smoothly and achieved positive social impact afterwards.

In 2020, Wu Xianyong as the chairman of Zhiyuan Charity initiated the first Zhiyuan Library National College Students Public Building Design Competition, with a total of more than 1000 participants, covering Tsinghua University, Southeast University, Tongji University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Kong Hong University, Catalan Institute of Advanced Architecture, London College, etc. nearly 200 well-know architectural universities around the world.

A total of 223 participated works, around 1 million website visits and 170,000 people participated in online voting. The final project was located in Xiangyang Middle School, Santai County, Mianyang, Sichuan and it was put into use in November of the same year and served 1200 people. While broadening the horizons of students, the library also expanding the charity concept.

V. Competition Goals

Through the building construction and the subsequent supplementary service, it will bring more diversified learning experience space in rural areas. The main features of the competition are charitable, college students and construction”, aiming at improving the practical ability of college students, through the integrated realization of architectural design to deepening construction. At the same time, we encourage college students to use their profession to serve the society and inherit the light of public welfare based on the competition.

VI. Participates and Forms

Full-time students in the department of architecture, including undergraduates and postgraduates majoring in architecture, urban planning, landscape and environment art. Individual and group are all allowed, each group with 1-5 participates and 1-2 instructors.

VII. Design background in 2021

The site selection of Zhiyuan Library was proposed by Southwest University for Nationalities and managed by Zhiyuan Charity, coordinated and supported by Yanyuan county government and Yanyuan cultural tourism bureau, it was implemented in Yanyuan County Minority Middle School. Nationality and regional culture are the uniqueness of the 2021 design competition.

Yanyuan county is located in the boundary between Sichuan and Yunnan. In addition to the Han nationality, there are 21 multi-ethnic populations including Yi, Bai and Naxi. Yanyuan County Minority Middle School is on the outskirts of the county, surrounded by ethnic minority villages, it is the core component of local education and culture.

Save this picture! The students of Yanyuan County Minority Middle School

Yanyuan County Minority Middle School is the major boarding high school with around 5000 students from Sichuan and Yunnan. The teachers enjoy teaching while the students love learning, so they always get high score in the area. The students are proficient in Yi language, local dialects and mandarin, they value their traditional festivals and embrace the edge-cutting technology and lifestyle.

Zhiyuan Library of Yanyuan County Minority Middle School will be a technological space with multiple knowledge experience based on VR, and it will further exhibit the regional culture of minority and become the foundation to communicate with the world. Under the guidance of Sichuan Charity Federation and Southwest University for Nationalities, the 2021 design competition will carry on the concepts — education poverty alleviation, culture, technology.

Save this picture! The examination paper of dialect Yi

VIII. Design Concept

Design serves the village, Tech promotes the education.

IX. Design Requirements

It is required to design a library for public welfare in Yanyuan County Minority Middle School, Liangshan, with an architectural area no more than 50 square meters (area calculation according to the national regulations, and the maximum height of the building is 6 meters (based on the building level zero). The architecture design and surrounding landscape design are both required.

The library site can be chosen in the project topographic map, the scope of landscape design, please refer to the topographic map and the reference digital twin model.

Architectural structure form is unlimited but the low-price and easy construction process is preferable. For example, prefabricated steel structure and the low-tech construction technique locally.

The participates are not only supposed to propose a reasonable planning scheme according to the massing, structure, material, space and layout of the library, also think of the organic combination of architectural language and domestic culture and history.

In the design details, the book storage, reading, giving speech, the local culture exhibition and VR experience are all required to be taken into consideration and represented in a multi-functional interactive way.

X. Application and Review Procedure

Application: 19:00 8th May, 2021 - 24:00 8th Jun 2021

Submission: 12:00 8th Jul 2021

Preliminary Review: 11th Jul, 2021 - 18:00 20th Jul, 2021

Secondary Review & Online Voting: 23th Jul, 2021 - 18:00 3rd Aug, 2021

Final Review and results publication: 22nd Aug, 2021

XI. Awards

First prize (1 winner): 15,000 yuan (tax included) the selected design will be assist in detail design and building up.

Second prize (2 winners): a prize of 10,000 yuan (tax included), a certificate of award, and additional scientific awards

Third prize (3 winners): a prize of 5,000 yuan (tax included), a certificate of award, and additional scientific awards

Outstanding Instructors Award: (3 people) a certificate of award.

Internet Popularity Award: (10 people) a certificate of award, and will be given the volunteer opportunity to join construction in the later stage.

Excellent Team Award: (several) certificates of awards.

XII. Jury Board

Chairman of the Jury:



Zhao Bin: Ph.D, Secretary of Party Committee in the School of Urban Planning and Architecture, Southwest University for Nationalities, and supervisor of the Master's Program of Urban Planning and Management in Ethnic Regions, School of Urban Planning and Architecture

Invited Jury:



He Duoling: Independent artist. Representative of Chinese contemporary lyrical realism oil painting and representative of "Scar Art". Forty years of artistic career, he has held solo exhibitions around the world and won numerous awards.

Members of the Jury:



PASCAL FLAMMER: He opened his office in 2005 and has been given a.o. the Swiss Art Award, the Weissenhof Architecture Award or the Best Family House Award. He has taught at the Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio, the GSD at Harvard University, the Sandberg Instituut in Amsterdam, at ETH in Zurich, at Princeton University School of Architecture and at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design.

FRANCISCO MORALES RUBIO: A++ level architect of Valencia Polytechnic University, founder and chief designer of Sichuan Shell Morales Architectural Design Consulting Co.Ltd.

RUBEN BERGAMBAGT: The co-founder and partner at Superimpose Architecture. Achievements Master Cum Laude at Technical University Delft in the Netherlands. As visiting critic in Oxford Brookes University and Tsinghua University. ARB&SBA.

Huang Huaihai: Vice Chief Architect of the Sector Fourth Design Institute of China Architecture Southwest Design and Research Institute

Li Bo: Associate Dean of School of Architecture and Art, Central South University, Master's Supervisor, Doctor of Human Geography of Peking University, National Registered Urban Planner

Li Hu: Dean of School of Architecture, North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power, National First-grade Registered Architect

Li Lixin: Associate Dean of School of Architecture, Xiamen University, Master Supervisor, National Grade One Registered Architect

Lin Zhenhao: Founder of PARA-PRAXIS, Graduated from School of Architecture, University of Sydney, Australia, Harvard University School of Design, U.S.

Lu Yun: Founder and lead architect of MUDA-Architects. Director of Zhiyuan Charity

Ning Yuan: Master of Architecture, Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London, Registered Architect in the UK, Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects

Pan Weinan: Graduated from Department of Architecture, University of Stuttgart, Germany, Partner of PARA-PRAXISI.

Si Pengfei: Deputy Director of the Building Energy and Environmental Design Research Center of China Southwest Architecture Design and Research Institute, Postdoctorate at Tsinghua University

Song Xiaoyu: Master's degree in architectural design, Chairman and CEO of Sheencity (Chongqing) Technology Co.Ltd. Associate Director of Zhiyuan Charity

Wang Mangyuan: Master of Cambridge University, British Royal Registered Architect, Co-founder and Chief Architect of FAR Architects

Yang Haocheng: Graduated from Architectural Association School of Architecture, Architect of China Architecture Southwest Design and Research Institute, Director of Zhiyuan Charity

XIII. Competition Instruction Open Courses

Introduction

PART I - Competition background and overall introduction (Wu Xianyong, The chairman of Zhiyuan Charity, the founder of Design Competition)

PART II - Competition site and design selection analysis (Yu Fan, The vice chairman of Zhiyuan Charity, the writer of the project brief)

PART III - Case study and Interpretation — small-scale architecture and library public building design (Lin Lifeng, the co-founder and course director of RAC studio, the founder of architecture studio LIN; Dual Degree Master of Architecture + Landscape, University of Pennsylvania)

PART IV - organisation host & jury representatives Q&A

PART V - How to build up the 3D scenarios and output results in ten minutes in Mars (Sheencity, recorded video)

Timesheet: 29th May (live), 5th Jun (recorded)

Live Platform

Designable : https://www.designable.cn

XIV. Competition Rules