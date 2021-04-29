Call for ArchDaily Interns: Projects Team 2021

ArchDaily is looking for a proactive and curious architecture enthusiast to join our team of interns in 2021. As a Projects Intern, you will be part of the team in charge of curating and coordinating all projects publications on ArchDaily. The team searches for worldwide projects to add to a database, based on its contribution to the development of architecture and/or its usefulness to the profession. The Projects Team maintains a global network of contacts, generating strong communication with architects in order to create, maintain, and grow a global architectural community.

Your mission as Projects Intern will be to assist curators, helping them behind the scenes to manage their contacts and support in any internal technical processes in order to help the team achieve their goals.

Interested? Check out the requirements below.

Applicants must be architecture students.

Applicants must be fluent English speakers.

Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).

Applicants must be able to dedicate 20 hours per week to upload Projects to our internal platform, take care of publication corrections, help curators manage their communications, contact offices, and other tasks related to making our database grow. The schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.

The internship will run between June 2021 and November 2021. *(Flexible)

If you think you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Thursday, May 13th, 2021 00:00 EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications.

We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. ArchDaily internships are compensated.

Loading…