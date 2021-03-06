IE NextGen Forum Launch - Masterclass: Expectations vs Reality by Savannah de Savary

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

IE School of Architecture and Design is launching its new IE Next-Gen program, an international forum that gives young professionals from the world of real estate and the built environment the opportunity to make their voices heard, increase their knowledge about the cities of tomorrow and grow their professional network.

Throughout the events, they will focus on the future of cities, which must be both sustainable and ensure economic and social well-being for all.

The first event will be led by Savannah de Savary, CEO & Founder of Built-ID, a social impact tech company focused on building better, more sustainable spaces.

Savannah launched a cutting-edge digital community engagement platform, Give My View, in 2019. Her clients now include big names in real estate such as Mitsubishi Estate, Legal & General, Berkeley Group, Grosvenor Estate, The City of London, Cadogan Estates, Haringey Council, ASM Global, First Base, RWE, Vattenfall and many more, both in the property industry and increasingly beyond.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear first-hand from Savannah the reality of her entrepreneurial career showcasing the authenticity, determination, and the truth of her business, and debate around the skills required to navigate tech ventures.

Date and time: Wednesday, March 10 2021, 6 pm CET

