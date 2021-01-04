Submit a Project Advertise
Open Call: BARQ Festival - International Architecture Film Festival Barcelona

The Barcelona International Architecture Film Festival, BARQ. Festival is a film festival aimed at vindicating films on architecture as a specific genre and at deepening the relationship between architecture and the seventh art. Cinema uses architecture to show and create worlds that explore social realities, and architecture uses cinema to encourage reflection on the most current issues regarding the spaces we inhabit.

BARQ is an initiative of the production company NIHAO Films with the support of Fundació Mies van der Rohe, ARQUIN-FAD and Col·legi d'Arquitectes de Catalunya.

The BARQ Festival will hold its first edition from 11 to 16 May 2021 within the framework of Barcelona Architecture Week, in person and in an online format, with an extensive program that includes a selection of national and international documentary films as well as a variety of parallel activities (talks, debates, workshops, conferences).

If you have or are shooting a documentary about architecture, be it a full-length film or a short film, we invite you to submit it to the BARQ Festival to be part of the official selection.

You can register your film until 8 February 2021. Check out the rules here and join in!

  • Title

    Open Call: BARQ Festival - International Architecture Film Festival Barcelona

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Website

    http://www.barqfestival.com/

  • Organizers

    Fundació Mies van der Rohe, Arquin-FAD, COAC, Nihao Films

  • Registration Deadline

    February 08, 2021 12:00 PM

  • Submission Deadline

    February 08, 2021 12:00 PM

  • Price

    3-6€ (VAT Included)

