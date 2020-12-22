MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge 2021 Launch

Today’s rapidly changing world calls for entrepreneurs who question the status quo and are able to leverage people, resources, and processes to produce dynamic solutions. As spatial design activities and the global construction industry experience unprecedented transformation, there are endless opportunities for those with the courage to stand up and take them.

The IE School of Architecture & Design’s MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge is a response to this context. Whether you work in architecture, landscape, construction, urban design and planning, interior design, civil engineering, or other related fields, this is your chance to demonstrate your passion for entrepreneurship and the built environment. Above all, we’re looking for bold, creative minds, able to harness change as an opportunity for innovation.

The challenge is open to young professionals who have between two and 10 years of relevant experience and are able to work effectively in English.

Registration opens from December 9 but don’t delay—you will be up against a vast array of innovative, highly disruptive individuals.

The IE MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge will award the following prizes to the winners:

Five (5) 1ST PLACE PRIZE will be awarded consisting of: Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholarship worth € 12,000 towards the program tuition fees.

will be awarded consisting of: Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholarship worth € 12,000 towards the program tuition fees. Three (3) 2ND PLACE PRIZES will be awarded consisting of: Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholarship worth € 7,000 towards the program tuition fees.

The finalists will have an interview with the IE Admissions Department. All prizes are subject to rejection from the Admissions Department if candidate does not fit requirements of the program. If any winner participant rejects his/her prize, it will passed to the author of the next best project best designated by the jury.

To participate, register for free from December 9 through the competition’s online platform.

Then, select your area of interest on the form, read the questions carefully, and fill in the answers.

The questionnaire focuses on a problem you have discovered in your industry and that you would like to solve. You are challenged to identify this problem, frame its opportunity, and upload transformative ideas or reference points for potential solutions.

The jury is made up of the following world-leading designers and entrepreneurs:

Marc Teer Founder and CEO Black Spectacles (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Simon Abboud Venture Associat e - Real Estate & Construction at Plug and Play (Master Juror)

e (Master Juror) Astrid Piber Partner / Senior Architect UNStudio (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Maria Mora Associate Architect at MGA (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Jerónimo Van Schendel (Advisor to Jury) - the Academic Director of Master in Business for Architecture and Design, and a renowned Spanish architect.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to showcase your architectural creativity, innovativeness, and entrepreneurial drive.

9th December – Challenge kickoff

– Challenge kickoff 29th January – Last day to sign up

– Last day to sign up 5th February – Last day to submit a proposal

– Last day to submit a proposal 8th-19th February – Jury deliberations

– Jury deliberations 22nd February – Winners announced

This challenge demonstrates IE Architecture and Design’s commitment to helping our students develop new design perspectives. Students are encouraged to discover creative and innovative solutions in order to become the next generation of leaders in their field.

The registration form can be found here. Now is your time. Apply today.