"Days of Oris 20x20" Features 20 Online Lectures Including Sou Fujimoto, Smilijan Radic and Kengo Kuma

Days of Oris is an international architectural festival organized by the magazine Oris from Croatia, which has been held since 2001. Every year it gathers more than 2,000 participants – architects and professionals from related fields. So far, more than 300 top experts and speakers from all over the world, have participated in the Festival.

The Festival Days of Oris 20, which will be held online on December 10.-12. 2020, is designed as 20 lectures and each lecture is 20 minutes long. The Festival also includes live streaming from the Oris House of Architecture, but also the interaction between lecturers, audiences and our partners.

We believe that you will like the new concept and that you will be pleasantly surprised by the participation of as many as 20 lecturers, not exclusively architects, from all over the world.

Title Dani Orisa 20x20

Type Symposium

Website https://www.daysoforis.com/homepage-hr/

Organizers Oris House of Architecture

From December 10, 2020 04:00 PM

Until December 12, 2020 04:00 PM

Venue Oris House of Architecture / online lectures

Address Ulica kralja Držislava 3

Announced lecturers to date are: Tadao Ando, Smiljan Radic & Marcela Correa, Sou Fujimoto, Anna Heringer, Jordi Badia, Matija Bevk & Vasa J. Perović, Boonserm Premthada, Idis Turato, Bernard Khoury, Sandra Barclay & Jean Pierre Crousse, Zlatko Ugljen, Ivan Đikić, Mirko Ilić, Aires Mateus, Thom Mayne, Darko Radović, RCR Arquitectes,