Open Call for Architects: Join the Development of Two New Hospitals in Leeds, UK

Save this picture! Courtesy of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is one of the largest teaching hospitals in the country, a regional and national centre for specialist treatment, a world-renowned biomedical research facility, a leading clinical trials research unit and also the local hospital for the Leeds community. The Hospital has recently published a tender seeking talented architects to work on a world-leading development of two new hospitals in Leeds, one of the largest cities in the United Kingdom.

The Trust has the funding and planning approvals in place to design and build a state-of-the-art hospital for adult healthcare and a purpose-built new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital. Called Hospitals of the Future, this is a major development of more than 94,000m2 in the heart of the city.

Hospitals of the Future is one of six projects to receive funding in the first wave of the UK Government’s Health Infrastructure Plan - its national programme of healthcare capital investment - and the first to come to market.

As one of the largest and busiest acute hospital trusts in the UK, Leeds Teaching Hospitals delivers outstanding care for patients from the city and across the country. It is a centre of excellence for specialist services, globally recognised for research and innovation and a leader in medical education and training.

Hospitals of the Future is a rare opportunity for architects across the world (either single practices or consortia) to design bespoke clinical environments based around the needs of patients and staff.

The two hospitals must deliver innovative healthcare in an environment that is uplifting and comforting for patients and an inspiring place to work.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Save this picture! Courtesy of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

The Trust aims to set the standard for healthcare design in the UK. Its ambitions include making the new hospitals the most digitally advanced and smart in the UK; leading on sustainability and carbon reduction; promoting best practice through Designing for Manufacture and Assembly and Modern Methods of Construction and becoming the first UK acute trust in the HIP Programme to be accredited to the WELL Building Standard.

Julian Hartley, Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust explains: “This will be a flagship hospital project, not just for Leeds but also for the UK. We need architectural partners that can rise to the challenge of this exciting, complex design brief and work with us to deliver world-class hospitals that will transform the future of healthcare for patients from Leeds, the wider region and beyond for years to come.”

For further information about the procurement process and documentation, enter here.