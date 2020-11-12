Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Open House Worldwide: On Chile's Recent Political and Health Crisis

Open House Worldwide: On Chile's Recent Political and Health Crisis

Save this article
Open House Worldwide: On Chile's Recent Political and Health Crisis

After a year of dramatic protests and demonstrations on the streets of the city, the future of Santiago, Chile, will be debated as part of Open House Worldwide Festival on the weekend of 14-15 November.

The discussion, curated by Open House Santiago, will bring together architects, activists and social leaders to discuss the state of the city today in the aftermath of a heavily contested year and the recent constitutional referendum. 

The protests, which erupted in October 2019 following the rise in public transport costs, have consistently been centred around urban issues such as privatisation, ecology, monuments and safety in public spaces, access to education and social housing. 

The participants include Doris González, a prominent activist working to democratise housing in Santiago. “For us, mobilisation has become essential to make visible a problem that was kept brushed under the carpet”, she explains in the discussion. “In the social outburst, the subjects who had been invisible until that moment, who were the peripheries, managed to reach a space in the centre of the city, also reconfigured or returned to the political scene.”

Sebastián Gray of the city’s Pontifica Universidad Católica de Chile also joins the discussion. He explains that “what happened here on 25th October last year[…] was probably the largest gathering that has ever existed in the history of Chile”. He continues, “We have to heal a long-standing relationship between citizens and the city. A relationship that was lost, or diluted. I think that is what worries me at this time, whether citizens can accomplish that citizens take an interest in the city again.”

Other panellists include Valentina Saavedra, Lake Sagaris, Patricio Mora, Paula Sierralta and artist Claudio Caiozzi, better known as Caiozzama.

The discussion will be broadcast for free on the Open House Worldwide website at 13.00 UTC on Sunday 15th November (10.00 in Chile). The event is one of dozens of tours, talks, discussions and more taking place as part of the Open House Worldwide Festival, which begins at 00.00 UTC on Saturday 14 November.

  • The full programme is available here.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Open House Worldwide: On Chile's Recent Political and Health Crisis" 12 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951274/open-house-worldwide-on-santiagos-recent-political-and-health-crisis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream