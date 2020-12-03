Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

Save this article
Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Winter/Spring 2021! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty, and insightful articles.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

  • Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing and research skills.
  • Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
  • Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing, and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
  • Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it in the form below.
  • Advance experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.
  • The internship will run between mid-January 2020 - June 2020. *(Flexible)

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Friday, 4 January 23:59 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications.

We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date of 4 January will not be considered. ArchDaily internships are compensated.

  • Title

    Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    ArchDaily

  • Submission Deadline

    December 31, 2020 11:59 PM

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: Editorial Team. "Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021" 03 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951096/call-for-archdaily-interns-winter-spring-2021> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream