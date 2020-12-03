Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Winter/Spring 2021! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty, and insightful articles.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing and research skills.

Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).

Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing, and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.

Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it in the form below.

Advance experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.

The internship will run between mid-January 2020 - June 2020. *(Flexible)

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Friday, 4 January 23:59 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications.

We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date of 4 January will not be considered. ArchDaily internships are compensated.

