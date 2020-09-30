Submit a Project Advertise
The Architecture Drawing Prize: Entry Deadline 2 October 2020

The Architecture Drawing Prize is an international competition that celebrates the art and skill of architectural drawing. The prize is curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane’s Museum and the World Architecture Festival.

In the spirit of many great architects of the past, from Palladio and John Soane to Le Corbusier and Cedric Price, it’s an ideal platform for reflecting on and exploring how drawing continues to advance the art of architecture today.

Entries are welcomed from architects, designers and students from around the world, in the following categories: hand-drawing, digital and hybrid.

The winning and commended entries will go on display at a dedicated exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London. The winners will also receive a delegate pass to the World Architecture Festival where they have their work on display and they will be presented with their award.

The 2020 judges include:

- Pablo Bronstein, Artist
- Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival
- Lily Jencks, Co-founder, LilyJencksStudio, JencksSquared
- Ben Langlands & Nikki Bell, Artists, Langlands & Bell
- Narinder Sagoo, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners
- Ken Shuttleworth, Founder, Make Architects
- Gary Simmons, Main Board Director, William Hare Group
- Louise Stewart, Curator, Sir John Soane's Museum

Under 30's and students: £24
Standard rate: £198

The online entry process is simple and quick. Read the full criteria here: https://thedrawingprize.worldarchitecturefestival.com/

We look forward to seeing your drawings!

  • Title

    The Architecture Drawing Prize: Entry Deadline 2 October 2020

  • Type

    Grants, Scholarships & Awards

  • Organizers

    World Architecture Festival

  • Submission Deadline

    October 02, 2020 11:59 PM

  • Price

    £198 / £24 for students and under 30's

