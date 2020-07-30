The Pulse: Live Discussions about Virtual Spaces and the Future of Collaboration

Save this picture! Architecture: Virtual spaces and the future of collaboration

We’re excited to announce the launch of The Pulse—a new series of interviews and live Q&As exploring the latest thinking on interactive 3D technology. In this presentation, David Basulto, Founder and Director of ArchDaily, will be joined by speakers from KPF, Squint/Opera, and Epic Games to discuss the many new ways collaboration is enhanced by the shift to real-time techniques.

In this episode, to be held on August 11, you will learn how collaboration using real-time tools opens up new creative possibilities that you can start exploring today. The discussion will be held around the following topics:

Why we need to re-evaluate meaningful engagement with stakeholders

How real-time environments enable multiple people to design and explore spaces together virtually

What kind of impact collaborative virtual experiences will have in the future

Meet the Speakers

David Basulto

Founder and Director, ArchDaily.com

David Basulto is the Founder and Director of ArchDaily, the world’s most visited architecture website. He is a member of the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize International Advisory Council in Chicago, and of the Endeavor Foundation in New York. David currently divides his time between Santiago and Berlin.

Cobus Bothma

Director, KPF

Cobus Bothma has over 25 years’ experience in design within the construction and automotive industry, developing bespoke products for commercial, hospitality, and leisure use. His key skills include the generation of complex architectural 3D geometry, data generation, and visualization.

Jan Bunge

Director, Squint/Opera

Jan Bunge is a trained landscape architect with a background in urban design. At Squint/Opera, he oversees creative excellence and technology. An expert in virtual design and communication tools, Jan has contributed to Propmodo magazine and Voices from McKinsey & Co about the impact of technology on the built environment.

David Weir-McCall

AEC Development Manager, Epic Games

With a background in architecture and technology, David currently spearheads Epic Games’ initiatives in technological innovation with Unreal Engine and AEC partners. David has extensive experience from his work with architectural engineering firms and architectural design consultants, where his primary focus was the adoption of new design tools for architectural workflows and supporting the development of digital technologies within AEC.

If you’re interested in keeping up with the forward-thinking people and cutting-edge projects shaping industries today, this is the place for you. Register today to learn about the latest developments and get inspiration for applying this technology in your own business.