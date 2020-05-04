World
  3. Omar Gandhi - Adaptation

Omar Gandhi - Adaptation

Save this article
Omar Gandhi - Adaptation

In celebration of ten years of practice, Omar Gandhi – Adaptation is an introspective look at a meandering and often times daunting journey through architectural education and the first years in the profession. The first monograph by the studio - produced in collaboration with Arquine of Mexico City.

With texts by Jimenez Lai, John Leroux and a conversation with Miquel Adrià and Rozana Montiel. The book chronicles the birth of the studio and how it developed to become one of the most influential young practices in the world - through a deep respect for precedent, context, and traditional processes alongside incredible people. Ten completed houses in the Nova Scotia landscape are featured in-depth through sketches, construction photos, drawings and physical models.

Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.

The monograph will be available for purchase from May 3rd (2020) on: omargandhi.com / arquine.com / artbook.com / amazon.com.mx. Proceeds from all book sales on omargandhi.com will be donated to Adsum For Women and Children in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.
Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.

  • ISBN

    9786079489632

  • Title

    Omar Gandhi - Adaptation

  • Author

    Omar Gandhi

  • Publisher

    Arquine

  • Publication year

    2020

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English - Spanish

Omar Gandhi - Adaptation
Cite: "Omar Gandhi - Adaptation" 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938819/omar-gandhi-adaptation/> ISSN 0719-8884

