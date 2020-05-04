Save this picture! Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect INC.

In celebration of ten years of practice, Omar Gandhi – Adaptation is an introspective look at a meandering and often times daunting journey through architectural education and the first years in the profession. The first monograph by the studio - produced in collaboration with Arquine of Mexico City.

With texts by Jimenez Lai, John Leroux and a conversation with Miquel Adrià and Rozana Montiel. The book chronicles the birth of the studio and how it developed to become one of the most influential young practices in the world - through a deep respect for precedent, context, and traditional processes alongside incredible people. Ten completed houses in the Nova Scotia landscape are featured in-depth through sketches, construction photos, drawings and physical models.

The monograph will be available for purchase from May 3rd (2020) on: omargandhi.com / arquine.com / artbook.com / amazon.com.mx. Proceeds from all book sales on omargandhi.com will be donated to Adsum For Women and Children in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

ISBN 9786079489632

Title Omar Gandhi - Adaptation

Author Omar Gandhi

Publisher Arquine

Publication year 2020

Binding Softcover

Language English - Spanish