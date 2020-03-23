Call for Entries: Whole-process Design of 9-Year School in Guiwan 4th Unit

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

I. Project Profile



Qianhai lies in the west of Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, sitting on the east bank of the Pearl River Estuary and neighboring Hong Kong. It is planned as a demonstrative zone for in-depth cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and a new urban center of Shenzhen.

The project is located in Plot 04-03, the 4th Unit of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Industry Cooperation Zone, with Guiwan 2nd Road to the south and 11th Road to the east. The site area is 37,141.26m2, including 3,353.58m2 green space in the north. The gross floor area (GFA) is about 95,000m2, including FAR-counted GFA of 62,000m2 and non-FAR-counted GFA of 33,000m2.

II. Project Positioning



The project is planned as an ecological, green, smart and intelligent school that is on par with first-class schools in China and can reflect the latest learning philosophy and the best construction techniques.

III. Bidding Scope

The project is planned on a 37,141.26m2 site with a gross floor area of about 95,000m2, of which 62,000m2 is FAR-counted and 33,000m2 non-FAR-counted.

The project is a 9-year public school with teaching and supporting spaces, offices, consumer service spaces, and underground parking.

A planned bus terminal of 1,800 square meter located at the site, should be considered in the site planning.

A general design contractor will be engaged to provide the whole-process design for the project, i.e., engineering design and specialized design for the main buildings within the site, from SD (including cost estimation), DD (including budgetary estimation), CD design, and construction administration until the completion and acceptance of the project.

The project involves five stages, specifically:

3.1 Pre-qualification (the conceptual proposal required at this stage must meet the following requirements):

3.1.1 The conceptual proposal shall analyze the key issues of the Project and provide thoughts on solutions, including but not limited to:

A master plan or bird's eye view that expresses the urban context and the relationship between buildings in the project; Vertical analysis of the site; Traffic analysis, including the bus terminal; Ideas about the teaching spaces; A brief description of the work plan and methodology;

Corresponding conceptual sketches and schematic diagrams regarding the above components are also required.

3.1.2 Submission format

Provide 1 original conceptual proposal and 7 duplicates, all in A3 size and image-text mixed layout with a table of contents. Each set shall include no more than 5 double-sided pieces of paper, or specifically, 10 sides (excluding the front cover, back cover and the table of contents page). Provide 1 piece of A0 display board in vertical layout. Printing and binding without hardcover are preferred for environmental considerations.

3.2 Conceptual Design Bidding (the work contents include but are not limited to architecture, landscape and interior concepts. See the Prequalification Documents for details)

3.3 Conceptual Design Refinement by Top Three Bidders (the need for revision from the top three proposers is subject to the actual circumstance and a separate design brief)

3.4 Whole-process design after winning the bid (see the Prequalification Documents for details)

3.5 Construction administration (see the Prequalification Documents for details)

IV. Bidding Rules



4.1 Stage 1 – Registration and Prequalification

4.1.1 Registration

The bidding is open for registration. The bidders shall be companies registered either in the People’s Republic of China or other countries, with Class A or higher qualification certificate for the specialized design in the building industry (construction engineering), or with Class A qualification certificate for comprehensive engineering design issued by the competent administrative department. Registration in the form of design consortium is acceptable. Each consortium shall have no more than two members. There is no qualification requirements for the leading party of a consortium. All proposed design personnel for this bidding shall be on the payroll of the bidder, and the chief architect must direct the whole design process personally. At least one member of the design team shall be proficient in Chinese to ensure accurate understanding of the local context and requirements in China. Applicants temporarily disqualified from bidding due to a collusive bid, or under investigation by the competent authority due to a suspected collusive bid, will be rejected from the bidding. Bidders shall submit Application Documents for Prequalification as required.

4.1.2 Pre-qualification

The Employer will establish a Prequalification Panel as required by law. The Prequalification Panel will evaluate the bidders’ Application Documents for Prequalification including qualification certificates, portfolio and proposed design team (see Part I – 6.1 “Composition of Application Documents for Prequalification” of the Prequalification Documents for details), and shortlist 5 bidders to enter the conceptual design bidding stage. The panel will also select two alternative bidders, which are duly ranked for possible substitution, in case any of the 5 shortlisted bidders withdraws from a subsequent stage.

4.1.3 The 5 shortlisted bidders shall submit the Confirmation of Participation on time.

4.1.4 If any bidder who has submitted the Confirmation of Participation withdraws halfway from or eventually abandons the bid due to non-force majeure factors, the Employer has the right to reject the said bidder from all its future bidding for the construction projects.

4.2 Stage 2 - Conceptual Design Bidding

4.2.1 The bidder shall deliver submissions that meet the requirements of the Design Brief for Stage 2. The Bid Evaluation Panel will evaluate these submissions by open ballot (elimination by round), determine the top three places without ranking and the fourth and fifth places with ranking (bidders of the fourth and fifth places will each receive an honorarium), and give refinement comments on the proposals of the top three bidders. The top three bidders will refine their scheme (free of charge) for bid finalization (the Employer will decide whether to proceed with the refinement in view of actual circumstances).

4.2.2 Each bidder is allowed to submit only one set of bid submissions.

V. Bidding Control Price and Honorarium



5.1 Contract amount

The ceiling of the design fee for the project under the contract is RMB33 million.

5.2 Honorarium

5.3 Payment of honorarium and related fees

The honorarium, which is tax inclusive, will be paid in RMB. The bidder who receives an honorarium shall provide payment request materials and sign an agreement for the Employer to effect the payment after the publicity of the bidding result (provided that no objection is raised during the publicity period).

5.4 Miscellaneous

All expenses (including travel and accommodation) incurred by the bidder’s participation in shall be on the bidder’s account. If the Bid Evaluation Panel concludes that a bidder’s submissions fail to reach the required detailing level or meet the bidding requirements, no honorarium will be paid to said bidder.

VI. Bidding Schedule

☆The above schedule is based on Beijing Time and subject to the Employer’s adjustment.

The Chinese interpretation of all clauses herein shall prevail and the right to construe them resides in the Employer. The project information released at Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network shall prevail.

VII. Important Information

7.1 All application documents needed by the bidder are available at Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network.

7.2 The deadline for bidders’ questions will be announced at the Bidding Announcements column of Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network.

Bidders may raise questions about the bidding anonymously via the Bid Submission column of Shenzhen Electronic Tendering Bidding Transaction Platform (https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jy-toubiao).

Access to Q&A documents and supplementary notices of the Bidding Documents: Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network (http://zjj.sz.gov.cn/jsjy/)

7.3 All clarifications or modifications made by the Employer and the deadline for questions will be provided at the Bidding Announcements column of Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network.

7.4 Bidders should access the Q&A documents and supplementary notices of the Bidding Documents at Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network.

7.5 The Application Documents for Prequalification shall be delivered to the designated place (no mail delivery).

7.6 Submissions delivered to the Trading Service Center during the COVID-19 control period shall be subject to prior filing procedures. For relevant notices, please refer to: http://zjj.sz.gov.cn/jsjy/zxsz/tzgg/zytz/202003/t20200310_19047805.htm

Reminder: The Application Documents for Prequalification must be delivered to the designated place by the given deadline. Late delivery will be rejected. The delivery person shall be a bid specialist registered at Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network and shall present his or her ID card when making the delivery. Documents delivered by persons other than the aforementioned shall not be accepted.

7.7 The bid evaluation meeting will include a presentation session where bidders are allowed to identify their names. The place for bid presentation is subject to separate notice.

Contacts:

Ms. Li：+86 136 3265 8134 (9:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00, Monday to Friday, Beijing Time)

Ms. Zhang：+86 159 9477 5957 (9:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00, Monday to Friday, Beijing Time)

Email: qhgwsdy@163.com

For more information, please refer to Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trading Service Network and the official WeChat account of the Bidding Consultant and Agent RJRX.

Employer: Shenzhen Qianhai Development Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Bidding Consultant and Agent: RJRX Urban Planning & Design Consultants Co. Ltd., Shenzhen