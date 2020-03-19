The Architecture of Cinematic Spaces by Interiors​ is an academic, graphic exploration of architectural spaces in cinema that provides a new perspective on the relationship between architecture and film. Combining critical essays with original architectural floor plan drawings, the book discusses production design in key films from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, including ​The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,​ ​Rope,​ ​Lemépris​, P​laytime​, ​2001: A Space Odyssey,​ ​Home Alone​, Panic Room​, A​ Single Man​, ​Her​and ​Columbus.​

Each chapter is accompanied by an original floor plan of a key scene, bridging the gap between film criticism and architectural practice. The book, written by the editors of the critically acclaimed online journal ​Interiors​, will appeal to both film and architecture communities, and everyone in between. A must-read for fans and scholars alike, this volume prompts us to consider the spaces our favorite characters occupy and to listen to the stories those spaces can tell.

ISBN 9781789382051

Title The Architecture of Cinematic Spaces: by Interiors

Author Mehruss Jon Ahi; Armen Karaoghlanian

Publisher Intellect Books

Publication year 2020

Language English

