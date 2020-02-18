Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

The Multi Comfort Student Contest is an international competition based on the principles of Saint-Gobain's Multi Comfort Program. It was organized for the first time in 2004 by Saint-Gobain Isover in Serbia and became an international event in 2005. Today, it attracts more than 2,200 students in 35 countries.

Be part of this wonderful competition and enjoy a great professional experience while discovering the importance of comfort and wellbeing. Energy efficiency, sustainability and the different types of comfort are key drivers to develop your project and represent your country at the International Stage!

Download the information related to this competition here.