Call for Entries: International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House

To ensure integrated architecture design, if the design proposal winning the first place is taken for implementation, the first-place winner will be awarded the contract for architecture and interior schematic design and landscape concept design, as well as the contract for architecture design development. The specific contents of the contract will be provided in the Competition Document issued in schematic design phase.

I. Project Name

International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House

II. Organization

2.1 Organizers:

Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources of Shenzhen Municipality

Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television of Shenzhen Municipality

Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

2.2 Technical Support:

Shenzhen General Institute of Architectural Design and Research

Urban Planning & Design Institute of Shenzhen

2.3 Contact: Ms. Wen

Mobile: +86 18126316869

Address: Urban and Architectural Design Office, Planning Building, 8009 Hongli West Road, Futian District, Shenzhen

Email: competition@szopera.cn

III. Project Overview

Located on top of Shenzhen Bay Park (Park on Shenzhen Bay Coastal Leisure Belt) at the south end of Shekou Peninsula in Nanshan District, the Project extends into the sea resembling a peninsula, overlooking Shenzhen Bay Highway Bridge and the skyline of Futian Center to the east, Hong Kong to the south across the sea, and Da Nanshan Mount/Xiao Nan Mount to the west.

The design scope of 17.5 hectares is divided into north area and south area by Wanghai Road. The site neighbors the existing Shekou Mountain Park on the northwest, the vacant mixed-use land on the north, the existing Shenzhen Bay Sports Park on the east, and the existing residential area on the southwest. (See the Design Brief for details)

IV. Design Contents

4.1 Opera House Plot (south zone)

The gross floor area of the Opera House plot (south area) is 170,000㎡, which includes the Opera House and an urban art parlor. Of which:

The floor area of the Opera House is 167,000㎡. Considering the suitability to peripheral environment, it is suggested to control its above-grade floor area or floor area above the foundation at around 80,000㎡.

The above-grade floor area of the urban art parlor is 3,000㎡.

4.1.1 The Opera House

The Opera House contains core performing area, public service and cultural & creativity area, MEP room and office area.

Core performing area: 167,000㎡, including opera hall, concert hall, small opera hall, multi-functional theatre and performance supporting rooms. Each performance hall is consisted of auditorium, stage, public space and backstage.

Opera hall: the floor area should not exceed 36,000㎡. It mainly accommodates opera (including Chinese national opera), ballet, Chinese folk dance, modern dance, etc. The detailed design requirements are:

1) Provide 2,300 audience seats

2) A six-square layout and a proscenium of 19×13m are preferred. The stage mechanics should have push, pull, lifting, and rotating functions.

3)The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 300-350 performers.

the floor area should not exceed 36,000㎡. It mainly accommodates opera (including Chinese national opera), ballet, Chinese folk dance, modern dance, etc. The detailed design requirements are: 1) Provide 2,300 audience seats 2) A six-square layout and a proscenium of 19×13m are preferred. The stage mechanics should have push, pull, lifting, and rotating functions. 3)The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 300-350 performers. Concert hall: the floor area should not exceed 17,500㎡. It mainly accommodates symphony concert, folk music concert, concert opera, semi-opera, etc. The detailed design requirements are:

1) Provide 1,800 audience seats

2) The stage should accommodate a 120-people four-pipe orchestra.

3) The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 200-250 performers.

the floor area should not exceed 17,500㎡. It mainly accommodates symphony concert, folk music concert, concert opera, semi-opera, etc. The detailed design requirements are: 1) Provide 1,800 audience seats 2) The stage should accommodate a 120-people four-pipe orchestra. 3) The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 200-250 performers. Small opera hall: the floor area should not exceed 11,000㎡. It mainly accommodates comic opera, operetta, children’s opera, traditional opera, modern dance, etc. The detailed design requirements are:

1) Provide 800 audience seats

2) A three-square stage structure and a proscenium of14×8 are preferred;

3) The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 150-200 performers.

the floor area should not exceed 11,000㎡. It mainly accommodates comic opera, operetta, children’s opera, traditional opera, modern dance, etc. The detailed design requirements are: 1) Provide 800 audience seats 2) A three-square stage structure and a proscenium of14×8 are preferred; 3) The backstage should facilitate the make-up of 150-200 performers. Multi-functional theatre: the floor area should not exceed 6,200㎡. It is mainly designed to stage chamber music, small concert, small opera, small traditional opera, small dance, etc.

the floor area should not exceed 6,200㎡. It is mainly designed to stage chamber music, small concert, small opera, small traditional opera, small dance, etc. Performance supporting rooms: the floor area should not exceed 18,000㎡, including rehearsal hall, supporting facilities for resident performing groups, workshop, centralized audio-visual production center, storage, etc.

Public service and cultural & creativity area: The floor area should not exceed 23,300㎡, including opera and dance drama documentation center, stage art museum, public hall, dining hall, and other operational supporting functions.

MEP and garage area: The floor area should not exceed 55,000㎡, including supporting facilities for resident performing groups, property management rooms, canteen, MEP rooms, garage, etc. The number of parking spaces is about 700.

4.1.2 Urban Art Parlor

The urban art parlor in the south zone is independent from the aboveground building of the Opera House. The parlor, mainly for small meetings and art exchanges, should have no more than two floors and an above-grade floor area of no more than 3,000㎡. Its overall design should coordinate with the Opera House building and the peripheral environment.

4.2 Supporting Functions Plot (north zone)

The gross floor area of the supporting functions plot (north zone) is 52,000㎡, including 11,000㎡ of stage design and production center, 20,000㎡ of actor apartment, 6,000㎡ of office facilities, 4,000㎡ of MEP rooms, and 12,000㎡ of garage.

V. Deadline for Registration

5.1 Click https://szdesigncenter.jinshuju.com/f/7TOe99 to fill in the registration information and submit it by 17:00, February 13, 2020, Beijing time.

5.2 After successful registration, submit the Application Documents (including registration documents and early concept proposal) in the form of hardcopy and softcopy (U disk) in person or by mail by 15:00, February 18, 2020, Beijing time, to Urban and Architectural Design Office, Planning Building, 8009 Hongli West Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, indicating "the full name of the design team - Shenzhen Opera House" on envelop. The USB flash disk shall contain two parts: the registration documents (PDF format) and early concept proposal (JPG or PDF format).

5.3 The registration is subject to the receipt of the hardcopy, Any overdue registration documents will not be accepted.

VI. Requirements for Registration

6.1 The competition registration is open to all design practices at home and abroad.

6.2 Applicants shall provide business registration certificate, design license or equivalent documents.

6.3 Applicants with the same legal representative or direct holding relations shall not register for the competition at the same time.

6.4 The Project accepts registration in the form of consortium (either at home or abroad), but not individuals or teams of individuals.

6.5 Members of consortium shall meet the following requirements:

There shall be no more than 2 members specialized in architecture; the member of a consortium is not allowed to sign up again for the competition in its own name or by joining another consortium in another name.

Members of a consortium shall sign a legally binding Consortium Agreement to specify the leading party, the division of work by design stage, and the shares and way of distribution of the design fee for each member, etc.

6.6 The chief designer directing the project shall attend the milestone presentation meetings. Should the chief designer present during the competition be inconsistent with the one specified in registration documents, the Organizers have the right to disqualify the team from the shortlist and competition.

VII. Competition Rules (including schedule)

7.1 Participation via Invitation and Open Call.

7.1.1 Invitation: The eight invited design practices in the order of their initials are:

Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Santiago Calatrava LLC

Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Herzog & de Meuron + CCDI

Snøhetta

Steven Holl Architects

Renzo Piano Building Workshop

China Architecture Design & Research Group

7.1.2 Open call: The Competition annoucement will be released after the press conference to accept registration.

7.2 Four Phases of Competition

Invitation for expression of interest, open call, concept design, and concept development.

7.3 Tender Schedule

Note: The above timetable adopts Beijing time and is subject to adjustment by the Organizers.

VIII. Honorariums and Prizes

8.1 Honorariums and Prizes

Eight invited design practices (consortia) will each receive an honorarium of RMB 1 million.

Twelve design practices (consortia) shortlisted through the open call will each receive an honorarium of RMB 0.6 million.

Among the six design practices (consortia) shortlisted for concept development, the first-prize winner will be paid an additional RMB 3 million, each of the second-prize winners 1.8 million and each of the third-place winners 0.9 million.

8.2 Payment Method

The payment procedure will start after the publicity (without objection) of the competition result.

All honorariums and prizes will be paid in Renminbi and any taxes arising therefrom shall be at the receipients’ expenses.

Local and international design practices or the leading party of consortia shall provide legal VAT special invoices of China and other materials required, and complete the procedures for fee settlement in accordance with corresponding requirements.

International practices whose bank account does not support the receipt of fees in Renminbi may authorize a legitimate Chinese independent business entity to collect the payment and issue corresponding invoice.

8.3 Other

All expenses incurred by the design practices during the competition shall be at their own’s costs. If the Evaluation Panel considers that the submissions fail to meet the requirements on detailing level or others of the competition, the Organizers will not pay any compensation.

IX. Design Contract

X. Special Prompts

Please download the Competition Document via the link to the announcement released by the SHENZHEN CENTER FOR DESIGN: https://www.szdesigncenter.org/?cama_set_language=en&locale=en