Pre-Announcement on the International Tender for Conceptual & Schematic Design of Guoshen Museum

Based on the unified arrangements of Shenzhen Municipal Government, Shenzhen is advancing the construction of the “New Top Ten Cultural Facilities”; wherein, Guoshen Museum (tentative name) has been determined to settle in the coastal area of Qianhai New City Center. The international tender for the architectural scheme of the project will be conducted soon for the relevant construction to be implemented.

The international tender for the project will be hosted by the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen and organized by Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd. This pre-announcement is hereby issued for the international tender for the project, and excellent design agencies at home and abroad are invited to join. We desire to solicit the most creative design scheme with the international vision, to build a large comprehensive museum with high standards and a high starting point.

I. Project Overview

Project positioning: Based on the high positioning of “manifesting China’s cultural discourse power and radiating Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia”, aiming at building a long-lasting project, the project will be planned and constructed with high standards, high quality, and high levels to become a world-class large comprehensive museum with Chinese characteristics.

Save this picture! Diagram of Location of Qianhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Project Location: Unit 8, Qianwan Area, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, with Binhai Park to its west and Qianwan Water Corridor Park to its south

Land Area: Tentatively 32,600m2

Floor Area and Main Functions: The gross floor area is tentatively 120,000m2 (including the underground floor area), and the project is preliminarily planned to include the following 7 main functional zones: cultural relic collection zone (tentatively 18,000m2), cultural relic display zone (tentatively 38,000m2), social education zone, research zone, integrated service zone, administration zone, and equipment room and underground garage.

Save this picture! Diagram of Location of the Project in the Planning of Qianhai New City Center—Master Plan of Qianhai New City Center

Diagram of the Design Scope of the Project

Time: The international tender is scheduled to take place in February 2020

Platform: Official website of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Centre (http://zjj.sz.gov.cn/jsjy/, please register in advance)

Qualification: Excellent design agencies at home and abroad with experience in similar projects

III. Contact Information

Host: Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen

Organizer: Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

Address: Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Center, Menghai Avenue, Qianhai Cooperation Zone, Nanshan District, Shenzhen City

Contacts:

Ms. Xie

0755-88982339,133-6035-3516,

xieys@qhholding.com

Ms. Xie

0755-88982327, 185-2954-3261,

xielz@qhholding.com

Interested teams and agencies are welcome to prepare for registration. Please pay attention to the follow-up information!

Special remarks:

The final information is subject to the tender announcement/tender document released by the tender organizer.

Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen

Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

December 7, 2019