Call for Entries: Design "Industrial Steam-Punk" Penthouse Pad

THE HALYARD is pleased to announce an international design competition to design the finishing touches and interior items for the Owners Suite. The aim of the competition is to provide a unique concept showcasing “Industrial Steam Punk” for the Owners Suite. The Owners Suite is a double storey penthouse situated on the 24 and 25 Floors of the newly completed building known as “The Halyard".

The brief is simply “steampunk luxury”.

Entrants can let their imaginations run wild, the more outrageous the more exceptional. Fuse a blast from the past with a science fiction future. An eclectic style that injects futuristic, steam-powered technology into the Victorian era. Take inspiration from restoring old timber, upcycling and repurposing scrap metal into ingenious unique items. You will be given a “white box”. Infuse his passions for motorbikes -more specifically Harley Davidson 48 and being the purveyor and master of fine wines through his private wine estate.

Who Should Enter?

Any Interior Designer student/Interior Architect student may submit design project(s). This competition is open to participants worldwide. The design project(s) must be submitted by close of business Friday, 13 December 2019. Evidence of student card indicating Educational Institution to be provided with entry.

Submissions

To enter, register your interest and receive further information and drawings by emailing: jackie@ducatus.co.za. An interior styling presentation which should include all furnishings, artworks et al. To participate, you have to send the following information and material:

Your contact information including name, address, phone number, and email.

A 250-word max description of the project, and a 250-word max description of specific solutions to the project.

Colour images (jpg or jpeg under 1MB each) of your project - images permitted. Renders and sketch up presentations are encouraged.

A detailed procurement list to be included in all submissions and the judges reserves the right to procure directly from the detailed provided procurement list.

Payment processed through PayPal and the prize money will be US $ 1,000 plus press and media release.

All submissions must be sent in electronic format. No hard copy submissions are accepted. There is no limit to the number of eligible projects a firm may submit; however, each project may only be submitted once.