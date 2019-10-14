Be Part of ArchDaily! We Are Looking For Our Next Projects Curator

ArchDaily is the most visited architecture website in the world. It is an experiment in the field of documentation, discussion and dissemination of the main themes of architecture and urbanism. Today we are happy to announce that our team is continuing to grow!

We are looking for new and talented curators. Are you passionate about architecture and the internet? Then this opportunity could be yours!

We are looking for an editor for our projects team, whose main responsibility will be to select the global projects that will be published on our platforms in Spanish, English, Chinese and Portuguese.

Official Position: Full-Time Projects Curator

Location: Remote (Asia/Oceania)

Minimum Requirements:

Architecture Degree

Fluency in English (native speaker or complete professional proficiency)

Main Responsibilities:

Generation of databases of architects and projects for managing contacts on a global level

Managing information for the publication of projects

Scheduling of projects in the calendars of each site

Receiving and answering contact forms

Generating content related to selected projects

Managing translations when necessary

We are looking for a person with availability to work full-time and that meets the following requirements: proactivity, curiosity, critical ability, adaptability to changes, an architecture enthusiast and someone with an awareness of the opportunities offered by the internet.

We curate selections of the best architecture projects in the world in search of inspiration, knowledge and tools to architects who face the challenge of improving the quality of life of billions of people who will be living in the cities during the next decades.

At ArchDaily, we care about your well-being and offer a culture that fosters happiness, innovation and integration. We offer you the flexibility to work on distance, from abroad and independently. We appreciate you taking some time to rest when you need it, as long as you are responsible for your own goals. You would join a multicultural and international team full of proactive young people, with constant new challenges and a horizontal structure where your voice will be heard.

If you want to join us, please go to https://www.archdaily.com/jobs and fill in the form at the bottom.

Meet our team at @archdailyhq and with the hashtag #humansofarchdaily on Instagram!