Call for Entries: Request for Proposal for the International Consulting on the Urban Design of the Central Area of Guangming Science City

The International Consulting on the Urban Design of the Central Area of Guangming Science City(hereinafter referred to as “this consulting”) is to find the most practical space design plan, which can reflect the characteristics of Guangming Science City and make the Central Area of Science City a "Capital of Science, Core of the Bay Area, Green City", as well as a future-oriented, international leading player in high-quality development, a new engine of scientific and technological innovation, and a good example of sustainable development, so as to provide the target population with a green, ecological and intelligent urban area suitable for living and research, and set an example of development featuring international quality and local characteristics in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. At the same time, the design shall consider the land use characteristics of the Central Area at present stage, strengthen the refined space management, and provide guidelines for urban renewal and recent development and construction base on the urban design control requirements.

I. Project Overview

1.1 Project name: International Consulting on the Urban Design of the Central Area of Guangming Science City

1.2 Project location: Central Area of Guangming Science City，Shenzhen, China

1.3 Consulting Scope: This consulting includes two levels, corresponding to two design scopes respectively: The urban design scope of the Central Area and the urban design scope of the key areas.

1.3.1 Urban design scope of Central Area

The area (including Chaishan Mountain, Science Park, Zhenyuan Road and Guangqiao Road) enclosed by Longda Expressway, Gongchang Road, Guangqiao Road, Guangming Street, and Shuangming Avenue is about 7 square kilometers, including Science Park and Chaishan Mountain of about 2.5 square kilometers.

1.3.2 Urban design scope of key areas

Two areas within the scope of urban design in the Central Area shall be specially selected, including a required node area surrounding Guangming Station with an area of 1.4 square kilometers. The other three key areas include: the surrounding area of Science Park Station, with an area of about 0.5 square kilometers; the surrounding area of Lou Village Station, with an area of about 0.6 square kilometers; the southern area on Guanghui Avenue, with an area of about 0.5 square kilometers. Design institutions may independently select one of them for urban design in key areas and the design scope can be adjusted without reducing the floor area.

II. Hosts & Organizer

2.1 Hosts: Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality; Guangming District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality

2.2 Organizer: Guangming Office of Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality

III. Consulting Approach & Application

3.1 This consulting will be open to the public and those independent registered companies who have relevant design experiences can register for it. Joint design participation comprised of no more than 3 members is allowed. And any of them should not register by itself or join other design companies. No individual application or individual combination is accepted.

3.2 Teams with similar design experience will be prioritized in consideration:

3.2.1 Practical experiences in planning and design of international or domestic science cities；

3.2.2 Research abilities and practical experiences in comprehensive design of key urban areas；

3.2.3 Rich experiences in landscaping, eco-design and environmental creation；

3.2.4 Experiences and successful cases in overground and underground integration design of transportation hub or track station surrounding areas.

IV. Application Approach

Application for this consulting shall be filed from September 12, 2019(9:00am) to October 9, 2019 (15:00 pm) (Beijing Time, the same below).

Application institutions shall, before the submission deadline, send the electronic files of prequalification documents to the specified e-mail box and post or serve the paper documents to Room 303, Land Reserve Building, Huaxia 2nd Road, Guangming District, Shenzhen, post code 518000, Attention: Ms. Tian, Tel: 86-18566782232. (subject to the time when the paper documents are received and the overdue submission will be rejected).

Please refer to Consulting Document of the International Consulting on the Urban Design of the Central Area of Guangming Science City (hereinafter referred to as the Consulting Document) for the requirements of prequalification documents.

V. Consulting Rules

This consulting will be undertaken by 2 stages:

Stage I Pre-qualification and Conceptual Proposal,

Stage II Urban Design Competition.

5.1 Stage I: Pre-qualification and Conceptual Proposal

The applying design institutions or joint groups shall submit the pre-qualification documents according to this consulting Document. The hosts will set up the pre-qualification jury, which will select 10 shortlisted competitors for Stage II – Urban Design Competition according to achievements and experiences of principal designers, composition and experiences of the proposed team, corporation qualifications, industrial reputation, and conceptual proposal and other documents for pre-qualification of the applicants.

5.2 Stage II: Urban Design Competition

The 10 shortlisted competitors shall submit the deliverables as required by the Design Brief. The jury will make an open vote on them in rounds after full discussion and 1 first prize winner, 2 second prize winners, 2 third prize winners and 5 participation prize winners will be selected, with written comments for the first prize and second prize winners.

VI. Schedule (Tentative)

VII. Prize

First Prize (1): RMB 4.5 million

Second Prize (2): RMB 3.3 million each

Third Prize (2): RMB 2.2 million each

Participation Prize (5): RMB 1.5 million each

VIII. Right of Interpretation

The ultimate right to interpret this consulting activity and relevant documents is owned by the hosts. All notices, correspondence, and consulting deliverables relating to this consulting shall be in both Chinese and English and the Chinese text shall prevail.

IX. Inquiry of Information

Access to the consulting information：

http://www.szdesigncenter.org/

ABBS (WeChat Descriptions):

www.archdaily.com

archrace (WeChat Descriptions)

Please click the link to download relevant consulting documents:

Link: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1xRZdRBMINTcKgBK3mAz3Fw

Code: i4j9

X. Contacts

Contact Person: Ms. Tian

Tel: 86-18566782232

E-mail: gmjgk@pnr.sz.gov.cn

Please scan the QR code to register online!