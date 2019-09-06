The 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture & Urbanism will open its doors to the public this Saturday, September 7th. The event will be held in several venues across the city of Seoul, including Zaha Hadid Architects’ Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

The Seoul Biennale first took place in 2017 and has been finding its own place in the international architectural scene for bringing valuable themes and discussions into today’s architecture and urbanism agenda. This year’s Biennale, directed by Jaeyong Lim and Francisco Sanin, under the main theme “Collective City,” will present thorough research and debate on the future of cities around the world.

"The 2019 edition aims to create a space for communication and engagement of the public in the creation and transformation of their cities, and to develop new collective strategies of participation and empowerment in the socio-urban dynamics of the city. The biennale will serve as a global platform in urban architecture to share experiences of global cities and to explore innovative responses to their multiple challenges."

Enclosed under the main theme, this year's edition presents four major components. The "Thematic Exhibition," curated by architect Beth Hughes, will be an invitation to think what is our idea of a collective city, it will be the place to redefine and reimagine the structure of our cities through the participant's works of research, critique, and exploration.

The "Cities Exhibition," curated by Dongwoo Yim and Rafael Luna, founders of architecture and research office PRAUD, is an exhibition involving 80 cities from all over the world, but with a focus on the "Global South Cities." The objective here is to create a platform for the exchange of ideas, policies, solutions and other issues that all these cities might have in common and benefit from each other through these discussions. "Global Studios," is based on student research works from 40 different universities around the world. Curated by Sanki Choe, the schools were invited to present projects around the topic "Emerging Forms of Collective City." Finally, the "Live Projects" exhibition: Collective City Market, is built around the marketplace, presenting very detailed research of Seoul's and other Asian cities traditional markets, their history, their evolution and what role they play in the contemporary city.

Until 10th of November, the city of Seoul will be host to a wide variety of participants from very diverse disciplines, not only from architecture and urbanism but also, the arts and literature to sociology and economics. The event's program includes exhibitions, symposiums, and lectures, and participatory events merged with the city itself, such as walking tours and discovery activities throughout Seoul's neighborhoods.

The Seoul Biennale will be a three-month celebration of cities in the city. Creating a close connection with Seoul's citizens and visitors, it will trespass the borders of the exhibition space itself and bring the discussions into the public while encouraging everyone to be active participants of the conversation.