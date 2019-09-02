Call for Entries: Announcement of the Request for Proposal for Schematic Design and Design Development (Architecture) of the New Huanggang Port

New Huanggang Port will become an important passenger clearance port and transportation hub of Shenzhen and a valuable link for the regional sustainable development and will, together with Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, become a new growth point and city business card of Shenzhen in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.We sincerely seek forward-looking and innovative design concepts and schemes both domestically and internationally.

I. Project Name

Schematic Design and Design Development (Architecture) of the New Huanggang Port

II. Project Overview

2.1 Project location

Located at the southern end of Futian District, Shenzhen, is an integrated passenger and freight transportation port in the central part of Shenzhen. In the south side of the port, Shenzhen and Hong Kong are connected through the Huanggang-Lok Ma Chau Bridge over Shenzhen River. In the west side of the port, there are Huanggang Road and Guangzhou-Shenzhen Expressway. In the north side of the port, it is close to the freeway Binhe Avenue.

2.2 Project Background

As one of the most important land border ports in China, Huanggang Port is located in Futian District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, facing Hong Kong across the river.

The New Construction Project of Huanggang Port includes two parts: the new port construction project and the port comprehensive office building:

Located in the current Passenger Clearance Area of Huanggang Port, the new port covers an area of about 119,400 square meters and a gross floor area of about 400,000 square meters for design. The construction tentatively includes but is not limited to the port passenger clearance building, the inspection channel, the bus pick-up & drop-off area, the vehicle intensive inspection yard, and the connecting layer of public transportation, etc. The new port is surrounded by the current Metro Line 7, the planned Line 20, the Shenzhen-Guangzhou Central Axis Intercity Railway, the Guangzhou-Dongguan-Shenzhen Intercity Railway, and the proposed branch of Hong Kong MTR Northern Link. The port comprehensive office building is located on the north side of the new port, covering an area of about 6,500 square meters and a floor area included into FAR calculation of about 136,000 square meters.

III. Design Contents

This project includes two parts: the new port and the port comprehensive office building.

3.1 New port: It includes all construction contents within the red line, the new port and Huanggang Road outside the red line, and the ramp of lane-changing interchange. The design contents include the scheme design, the scheme deepening and the preliminary specialized architectural design.

3.2 Port comprehensive office building: It includes all construction contents within the red line. The design contents include the scheme design, the scheme deepening and the preliminary specialized building design.

IV. Design Fee

The design fee is RMB 50.08 million tentatively, including the basic design fee, BIM design fee, and compensation fee for excellent schemes not winning the bid.

V. Compensation for Excellent Schemes not Winning the Bid

5.1 The project sets up total compensation for excellent schemes not winning the bid of RMB 5.6 million (including tax paid by the winning bidder and the unsuccessful bidders).

5.2 The 2 bidders who get into the Winner Deciding stage but not winning shall be compensated at RMB 1 million each; The 6 bidders who get into the Design Competition stage but not into Winner Deciding Stage shall be compensated at RMB 600,000 each.

VI. Application Requirements

6.1 This public tender is open to all. Domestic and overseas design companies or organizations with legal business registration may apply for participation. Bidders are required to possess the design qualification of Grade A or above in China construction industry (construction engineering).

6.2 Joint groups are permitted. Individual applications or teams of individuals will not be accepted.

6.3 Joint groups shall meet the following requirements：

One joint group shall include no more than 3 firms; Each member of the joint group shall not further apply alone or participate by joining another group with other design organizations. The joint group member shall sign the Joint Group Agreement legally and specify the leading member, as well as work distribution in each design stage and their share of rights and interests.

VII. Bidding Rules

7.1 Pre-Qualification

Procedure of public bidding + pre-qualification is adopted for this project, to determine 9 shortlisted bidders and 2 alternative bidders with ranking.

7.2 Scheme Design Competition

The Tenderee set up a scheme review committee according to relevant laws. The scheme review committee adopts vote by open ballot to determine the top three candidates for winner without ranking.

7.3 Winner Deciding

A bid selection committee shall be established by the tenderee to determine the winner from the 3 candidates recommended by the scheme review committee.

VIII. Consultation Schedule

*All times are subject to Beijing time. The tenderee reserve the right to adjust the agenda. In case of an agenda adjustment, the hosts will notify design institutions (joint groups) by e-mail.

IX. Inquiry of Information

Download the Pre-Qualification Document from the Tender Announcement Section of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Centre:

https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jyw/jyw/zbGongGao_View.do?ggguid=2c9e8ac26cb8f594016cdc8d3f192fba

X. Tenderee and Contact Information

Tenderee: Engineering Design Management Center of the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

Service assistance agency: Shenzhen Ehow Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Contact information: +86-185 6565 4352

E-mail: competition@ehow.net.cn

*The Tenderee reserves the right for the interpretation of the rules of public bidding , with the language of interpretation subject to Chinese.

*This article was issued by the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality, and the reprinted should indicate the source of the information and reprint it in full. Follow-up project information, you can scan the following QR code - pay attention to the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality Official Account.