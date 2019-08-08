Call for Entries: Notice of Invitation for Lighting Project Conceptual Design Jiangsu Garden Expo Park

Jiangsu Garden Expo Park Construction and Development Co., LTD, plan to conduct an international public solicitation of conceptual design, for light art (lighting) project of Jiangsu Park Expo Park.

The main concept of Jiangsu Garden Expo Park is an integration of “Garden, Park, Paradise and Homeland”. To enhance the theme, the owner intends to establish a technique system of lighting display which combines a sense of science, digitization, culture and artwork. The lighting design is expected to demonstrate the characteristics of unique landform and the features of functional architectures. The design also needs to exhibit the gardens at night, creating an audio-visual experience for tourists and thereby reach our goal of “A Day and Night Forever Blooming Nanjing Garden”

The owner is anticipating all the companies in this industry, interested in this lighting conceptual design project, to contact with us.

I. Project Description

1.1 Project Name: Notice of Invitation for Lighting Project Conceptual Design of Jiangsu Garden Expo Park

1.2 Owner: Jiangsu Garden Expo Park Construction and Development co., LTD

1.3 Project Overview: Jiangsu Garden Expo Park is located in the north of Tangshan, Jiangning District, Nanjing City. The project area is around 345 hectares, reaching Yangshan Steles at west, Hushan Village at north, Kongshan Mine at east and the north foot of Huanglong Mountain at south.

1.4 Content Collect: Conceptual design of light art (lighting) project of Jiangsu Garden Expo Park.

II. Collecting Method

This is a public solicitation (pre-qualification + technical proposal solicitation). Those who are eligible for the following requirements and are willing to accept the relevant provisions may sign up for the collection:

Applicant must possess the qualification of independent legal entity. Design Companies/Groups both domestic and international must have design experiences of culture and tourism projects, lighting upgrading projects in first-tier cities, or other similar projects, with total investment more than 100 million Chinese Yuan. The Companies / Groups must have won at least one of the recognized industry awards (including but not limited to, iF, Red dot, IDEA, Gold Finger Prize, China Lighting Award, China Creative Industry Award) issued by industry associations of international or national level.

This public solicitation accepts consortium participation. All the expenses or fees towards this solicitation application shall be made by the applicant.

All the collecting designs shall be treated equally during evaluation process.

III. Application Rules

3.1 First Stage: Registration and Pre-Qualification

Applicants shall submit pre-qualification documentations as required and shall be eligible for the second stage of technical scheme only after they pass the qualification assessment arranged by the owner. The assessment results shall be delivered publicly and in writing to the applicants.

3.2 Second Stage: Technical Scheme

The owner shall organize an evaluation process and select a winning scheme for following procedures.

IV. Registration Period

The registration period for this conceptual design public solicitation begins on August 8, 2019 and ends on August 12, 2019. Selection methods and timeline are detailed in relative solicitation documents.

V. Other Declarations

5.1 This is a paid conceptual design public solicitation. Refer to solicitation documentation for specific requirements.

5.2 The Owner reserves the right of final interpretation of this public solicitation.

VI. Request for Information

This solicitation will be published in relevant public media. Please pay attention.

Appendix Download Link:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dkuGwp6OI9L2mgfNtlfVc4kEA6lolAtu

VII. Contact Information

Contact: 张玮 Zhang Wei

Mobile: 13399640700

Email: 739640137@qq.com