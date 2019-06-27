Open Call: ‘Creating Homes for Tomorrow’

Within the 2019/20 program, CANactions School travels to 4 metropoles in western, northern and central Europe and explores their innovative approaches for creating more livable neighborhoods. Based on the findings, we develop new strategies for locally specific and globally relevant questions, considering spatial, economic, social and political measures.

The program is exposed to the housing context of the three European cities that are widely acclaimed for their high living quality – Amsterdam, Zurich and Helsinki, and absorbs their practices to specifically address the housing challenges of the rapidly expanding Eastern European metropolis of Kyiv.

The program is organised in a modular format, with possibility to pick two or more workshop for attendance, including the final workshop in Kyiv, which is compulsory for all participants. Each 8-day workshop is organized as on-site exploration of a local housing context in one of the four studied cities.

Duration: October 2019—May 2020

Format: 4 seasonal workshops of 8 days each

Locations:

Amsterdam (20-27 October 2019)

Zurich (1-8 December 2019)

Helsinki (22-29 March 2020)

Kiev (9-16 May 2020)

Curator: Mirjam Niemeyer / CANactions School.

Partner Institutions: Aalto University, Amsterdam Academy of Architecture, Architectural Prescription, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Gmbh., helsinkizurich, Zurich University for Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

Language: English

Fees:

Full program (4 workshops)—2000 EUR

Modular options:

3 workshops, including Kyiv—1650 EUR

2 workshops, including Kyiv—1200 EUR

Including working materials, meals and snacks during the workshops, fieldtrips (incl. public transportation tickets/bike rent). Flights and accommodation and visa-related costs are not included.

2 scholarships are available (covers the participation fee).

Participants:

Up to 30 participants in each workshop: graduates and Master-students from the fields of Architecture, Urban Design and Planning, Sociology, Political and Cultural Studies, Arts and Media and other related fields.

All program participants (full and modular) gather for the final workshop in Kyiv.

Application Deadlines:

September 2, 2019 (23:59 CET) - for the full program and any other workshop combination with Amsterdam

October 2, 2019 (23:59 CET) - for combinations Zurich+Helsinki+Kyiv and Zurich+Kyiv

February 2, 2020 (23:59 CET) - for Helsinki+Kyiv

Detailed information:

