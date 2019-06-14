Call for Entries: Houston Endowment Headquarters International Design Competition

Save this picture! Headquarters' site, adjoining Spotts Park. © MRC / Urban Tripod

The Houston Endowment Headquarters International Design Competition is a global search for an outstanding design team of architects and landscape architects for the philanthropy’s new headquarters.

Houston Endowment is a leading philanthropic organization based in Houston, Texas, U.S. The initiative, on a site adjoining Spotts Park near downtown Houston, will embed Houston Endowment in the community, and strengthen its work bringing different agencies and teams together from public, private, non-profit and philanthropic sectors to achieve lasting change for low-income and under-served sections of the local population.

The center, circa 40,000 square feet, will be the organization’s new public face and will provide dedicated space for its team and community partners, including healthy workspaces, accessible and inspiring meeting spaces and flexible and innovative engagement facilities. It is intended that the project, which has a construction value of US$20 million (excluding FF&E), will connect strongly with the wider landscape and Park.

No design is required at the first stage – rather designers will need to study the Search Statement (available to download from the competition website) and submit their approach to the project, experience and relevant design skills through a digital form on the website.

At the second stage at least four teams will be shortlisted, and these will receive an honorarium of US$50,000 for their design work when the competition concludes with the selection of the winner.

All teams will be required to include an architect registered in the state of Texas as part of their team at Stage Two.

The competition’s second stage will start in early August; the winner announcement is expected in November.

Deadline: 10:00 CDT / 16:00 GMT +1 Monday 15 July 2019