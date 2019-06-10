YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Exhibition, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms. 114 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like David Chipperfield Architects - Zaha Hadid Architects - All Design.

Title Architecture For Exhibition: Lectures And Internships With International Architectural Firms

Type Lecture Series

Website https://www.yacademy.it/

Organizers YACademy

From November 20, 2019 10:00 AM

Until January 17, 2020 10:00 AM

Address Via Borgonuovo, 5, 40125 Bologna BO, Italia

The Course

Architecture has always played a key role in exhibition. Museums, exhibitions and expositions are not only a cultural offer, but are defined by space, by an exhibition itinerary that is able to surprise and fascinate the visitor who is drawn inside an active and inspiring experience.

For exhibition, architecture is as fundamental as works of art, collections and artifacts and their contents. The “Architecture for Exhibition” course has been created on these premises: its aim is to train professional designers who are able to materialize diverse artistic and museum experiences, enhancing the always-different story behind each cultural proposal. The students will acquire new skills in exhibition design and will move in a very prestigious environment – culture – which nowadays registers an increasing demand by the most critical and exclusive customers.

The students will focus on preservation practices, lighting techniques, and perception psychology to deepen their knowledge on technical practices to adopt in exhibition design.

The course will be made up of 114 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects.

At the end of the course, YACademy’s Placement office will guarantee every student an internship or collaboration proposal in one of our partner studios.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

114 Hours of Lessons

HISTORY OF MUSEOGRAPHY | 10 hours

The history of spaces for culture

Matteo Cassani Simonetti | Università di Bologna

CONTEMPORARY ART | 12 hours

Reading and understanding the languages of art

Fabriano Fabbri | Università di Bologna

EXHIBITION MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION | 6 hours

A comparison between cultural and commercial aspects

Francesco Cardinali | ADVcreativi

PERMANENT EXHIBITION DESIGN | 9 hours

The exhibition and the challenge of ages

Markus Scherer | Markus Scherer Architekt

TEMPORARY EXHIBITION DESIGN | 8 hours

The exhibition of ephemeral things

Antonio Ravalli | Antonio Ravalli Architetti

LIGHT DESIGN | 9 hours

Light as the guide of the exhibition itinerary

Roberto Fuser | ESSE-CI

PRECIOUS | 8 hours

Preservation and exhibition techniques of ancient artifacts

Manuela Panarelli | Arteria srl

IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING FOR EXHIBITION | 12 hours

Fundamentals and solutions for digital storytelling

Andrea Gion | Drawlight

EXHIBITING IN THE PUBLIC SPACE | 8 hours

The city as the exhibit stage

Simone Gheduzzi | Diverserighestudio

CURATION AND VISUAL COMMUNICATION | 10 hours

Architects as makers of a cultural itinerary

Vittorio Linfante | Politecnico di Milano

CASE HISTORY | 14 hours

Successful examples of exhibition design

Sandro Pittini | Università di Bologna

COMMUNICATING ARCHITECTURE | 8 hours

Methods of narration of the architectural project

Federica Provaroni | DCA ITALIA

Special Lectures

ARCHITECTURE EXHIBITION

Pippo Ciorra | MAXXI

THE PUBLIC: a new concept of culture

Marcos Rosello | aLL Design

FERRARI MUSEUMS

Michele Pignatti Morano di Custoza | Ferrari spa

COLLECTING WITH LIGHT

Rik Nys | David Chipperfield Architects

100 COLORS: color in exhibition

Emmanuelle Moureaux | em architecture + design

DIOR, LOUVRE AND EXPO: 40 years of exhibition design

Italo Rota | Studio Italo Rota & Partners

MUSEUM ARCHITECTURE ACCORDING TO ZAHA HADID

Paolo Matteuzzi | Zaha Hadid Architects

THE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: the world narrated by National Geographic

Marco Cattaneo | National Geographic Italia

INNOVATION EXHIBITED

Carlo Ratti | Carlo Ratti Associati

30-Hour Workshop

Creation of a Startup District in the Stephenson area, Milan

The workshop will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project: the area Stephenson in Milan. It is a complex of 5 abandoned skyscrapers in the immediate vicinity of the area of Expo 2015. Through the workshop, students will redevelop this area by creating a new model of business incubator to become the origin and reference for any type of startup company. Moreover, it will feature and outdo the most modern innovation experiments in architecture for business. In the wake of the leaders of the digital economy and Silicon Valley, the work spaces Unipol aims to generate will have to be places, which foster collaboration and socialization.

Placement

At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:

DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS - ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS - ALL DESIGN PARTNERS

The project is in cooperation with: National Geographic Italia, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, ESSE-CI

More information at: www.yacademy.it

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it