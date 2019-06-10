Architecture For Exhibition: Lectures And Internships With International Architectural Firms

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Exhibition, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms. 114 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like David Chipperfield Architects - Zaha Hadid Architects - All Design.
-
TitleArchitecture For Exhibition: Lectures And Internships With International Architectural Firms
-
TypeLecture Series
-
Website
-
Organizers
-
FromNovember 20, 2019 10:00 AM
-
UntilJanuary 17, 2020 10:00 AM
-
Address
The Course
Architecture has always played a key role in exhibition. Museums, exhibitions and expositions are not only a cultural offer, but are defined by space, by an exhibition itinerary that is able to surprise and fascinate the visitor who is drawn inside an active and inspiring experience.
For exhibition, architecture is as fundamental as works of art, collections and artifacts and their contents. The “Architecture for Exhibition” course has been created on these premises: its aim is to train professional designers who are able to materialize diverse artistic and museum experiences, enhancing the always-different story behind each cultural proposal. The students will acquire new skills in exhibition design and will move in a very prestigious environment – culture – which nowadays registers an increasing demand by the most critical and exclusive customers.
The students will focus on preservation practices, lighting techniques, and perception psychology to deepen their knowledge on technical practices to adopt in exhibition design.
The course will be made up of 114 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects.
At the end of the course, YACademy’s Placement office will guarantee every student an internship or collaboration proposal in one of our partner studios.
YACADEMY
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market.
Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.
114 Hours of Lessons
HISTORY OF MUSEOGRAPHY | 10 hours
The history of spaces for culture
Matteo Cassani Simonetti | Università di Bologna
CONTEMPORARY ART | 12 hours
Reading and understanding the languages of art
Fabriano Fabbri | Università di Bologna
EXHIBITION MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION | 6 hours
A comparison between cultural and commercial aspects
Francesco Cardinali | ADVcreativi
PERMANENT EXHIBITION DESIGN | 9 hours
The exhibition and the challenge of ages
Markus Scherer | Markus Scherer Architekt
TEMPORARY EXHIBITION DESIGN | 8 hours
The exhibition of ephemeral things
Antonio Ravalli | Antonio Ravalli Architetti
LIGHT DESIGN | 9 hours
Light as the guide of the exhibition itinerary
Roberto Fuser | ESSE-CI
PRECIOUS | 8 hours
Preservation and exhibition techniques of ancient artifacts
Manuela Panarelli | Arteria srl
IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING FOR EXHIBITION | 12 hours
Fundamentals and solutions for digital storytelling
Andrea Gion | Drawlight
EXHIBITING IN THE PUBLIC SPACE | 8 hours
The city as the exhibit stage
Simone Gheduzzi | Diverserighestudio
CURATION AND VISUAL COMMUNICATION | 10 hours
Architects as makers of a cultural itinerary
Vittorio Linfante | Politecnico di Milano
CASE HISTORY | 14 hours
Successful examples of exhibition design
Sandro Pittini | Università di Bologna
COMMUNICATING ARCHITECTURE | 8 hours
Methods of narration of the architectural project
Federica Provaroni | DCA ITALIA
Special Lectures
ARCHITECTURE EXHIBITION
Pippo Ciorra | MAXXI
THE PUBLIC: a new concept of culture
Marcos Rosello | aLL Design
FERRARI MUSEUMS
Michele Pignatti Morano di Custoza | Ferrari spa
COLLECTING WITH LIGHT
Rik Nys | David Chipperfield Architects
100 COLORS: color in exhibition
Emmanuelle Moureaux | em architecture + design
DIOR, LOUVRE AND EXPO: 40 years of exhibition design
Italo Rota | Studio Italo Rota & Partners
MUSEUM ARCHITECTURE ACCORDING TO ZAHA HADID
Paolo Matteuzzi | Zaha Hadid Architects
THE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: the world narrated by National Geographic
Marco Cattaneo | National Geographic Italia
INNOVATION EXHIBITED
Carlo Ratti | Carlo Ratti Associati
30-Hour Workshop
Creation of a Startup District in the Stephenson area, Milan
The workshop will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project: the area Stephenson in Milan. It is a complex of 5 abandoned skyscrapers in the immediate vicinity of the area of Expo 2015. Through the workshop, students will redevelop this area by creating a new model of business incubator to become the origin and reference for any type of startup company. Moreover, it will feature and outdo the most modern innovation experiments in architecture for business. In the wake of the leaders of the digital economy and Silicon Valley, the work spaces Unipol aims to generate will have to be places, which foster collaboration and socialization.
Placement
At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:
DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS - ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS - ALL DESIGN PARTNERS
The project is in cooperation with: National Geographic Italia, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, ESSE-CI
More information at: www.yacademy.it
Contact: studenti@yacademy.it