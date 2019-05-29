Moscow Urban Forum 2019: Quality of Life, Projects for a Better City

Pierre de Meuron, Richard Sennett, Reinier de Graaf, and Winy Maas will join a diverse group of city makers, developers, investors, startups, urbanists, local governments, international institutions, citizen, and more, at this year's Moscow Urban Forum.

Quality of life in cities is in the centre of discussions among politicians, economists, urban managers and planners nowadays. Megacities focus their efforts on the improvement of the quality of urban environment, the development of housing, transport, and social infrastructure, launch and expansion of wide range of urban services, as well as the promotion of their cities as tourist destinations. Thus, the overall objective of city administrations all over the world is the enhancement of quality of life and the provision of services for well being of their citizens.

Moscow Urban Forum 2019 under the title ‘Quality of life. Projects for a better city’ is dedicated to the presentations and discussion of the initiatives and megaprojects that are launched by city administrations, business, citizens and are aimed at balanced and sustainable urban development.

Two days of the Business Programme are focused on such topics as housing, sustainable urban development, social infrastructure, transport, and smart city technologies. The Urban Health Congress will be held in the framework of the Business Programme. The Congress will be dedicated to the discussion of how urban health indicators could inform municipal policies in the wide range of fields – from housing and transportation to city planning and social infrastructure.

This year the MUF will also include parallel events:

At the The Startup Village conference on May 29-31 at the Skolkovo Innovation Centre, "Another tech in the wall" will be held in cooperation with the Moscow Urban Forum. The track will deal with a growing segment of the technological development market, Urban Tech: the sector of innovative services and platforms to improve the quality of the urban environment, make cities more liveable, and ensure sustainable urban development.

On Jul 4-7, the Moscow Urban Fest will invite citizens to connect with their city through public activities, to "help its residents see another side of Moscow and fall in love with it even more deeply than ever before".

And for the first time, the Urban Health International Congress will be held as part of the Moscow Urban Forum. This special congress will bring government officials, businessmen, experts and the professional community together to discuss issues related to urban health.