  Development of the Conceptual Architectural and Cultural Project for Sveta Nedelya Square, City of Sofia

Development of the Conceptual Architectural and Cultural Project for Sveta Nedelya Square, City of Sofia

  • 07:53 - 13 March, 2019
Development of the Conceptual Architectural and Cultural Project for Sveta Nedelya Square, City of Sofia

Sofia Municipality is pleased to extend an invitation to you to participate in a contest for conceptual architectural and urban planning project for Sveta Nedelya Square.

The space of the square around Sveta Nedelya – the cathedral temple of Holy Metropolis of Sofia Headquarters is an inseparable part of the symbolic part of the historically formed system public spaces in the city center. It is situated in the very heart of Sofia, just on the crossing point of the main directions of the ancient Roman city, it has kept the memory of the ancient and modern history and has preserved so far its vitality and attractiveness – for the residents of the capital city of million inhabitants and for its visitors. This makes it a place of the key importance for the present time and the future of the city of Sofia and defines the specifics of the challenges of its new renovation which is to preserve its cultural and spatial identity and at the same time, respond to the complex requirements to the functionality and features of the present urban environment.

Development of the Conceptual Architectural and Cultural Project for Sveta Nedelya Square, City of Sofia

PROJECT OBJECTIVES
• continuity between historical layers and modern structure
• connect public spaces of human scale
• establish connection between pedestrian spaces
• create an accessible and safe connection between the visitors and exposed archaeological values
• enhance the accessibility
• ensure activity - at all times of the day and all year round
• create modern urban design
• economic feasibility of the conceptual solution

The Contracting Authority determines a total amount of prizes to the participants in the contest at the amount of 250 000 BGN.
For the Ist place project ranked – prize of 70 000 BGN
For the IInd place project ranked – prize of 60 000 BGN
For the IIIrd place project ranked – prize of 50 000 BGN
For the IVth place project ranked – prize of 40 000 BGN
For the Vth place project ranked – prize of 30 000 BGN
The winner of the first prize will be invited to negotiate with Sofia Municipality to prepare a technical and working project.

NOTICE
In order to facilitate the participants in the competition, all documents in the electronic file in the buyer profile are published in both Bulgarian and English.

For more information, view the competition's website https://svetanedelya.com/sveta-nedelya-square/

Download the information related to this competition here.

