  Call for Submission: 11th Edition of the Dedalo Minosse International Prize

  • 19:10 - 12 March, 2019
Dedalo Minosse XI edition by Claudia Cogato Lanza
Dedalo Minosse XI edition by Claudia Cogato Lanza

22 years after its foundation, ALA-Assoarchitetti announces the eleventh edition of the Dedalo Minosse International Prize for Commissioning a Building.

Exceptional and unique, this is the only architecture award that recognizes the positive and stimulating role of the Client in the creation of great architectures and rewards the efforts of those clients who have worked harmoniously with their architects to create successful and worthy projects in the last 5 years.

Analysing and focusing on project and constructive plan process, the Prize gives -special attention to the people who determine the success of work: the Architect and the Client indeed, but also the project executors (the building firms) and the public administrations.

An international and multidisciplinary Jury will award private and public Clients together with their architects, focusing on those works that have taken into account the following issues: social and economic sustainability; works inspired by Design for All; enhancement and conservation of the environment, the landscape and the architectural heritage; use of innovative technologies and materials; use of  renewable energy and resources; promotion of traditions and local languages; multidisciplinary planning approach; integration between art and architecture.

Special attention is dedicated to young Architects under 40, to whom the prize offers a chance of international exposure.

Applications can be submitted from 25th February 2019 to 25th May 2019. Registration is free and can be completed on the Dedalo Minosse website by filling out the online form and sending the requested material as explained in the Prize’s Rules.

Links:
Form online https://www.dedalominosse.org/eng/2019_iscrizione.php
Rules https://www.dedalominosse.org/doc/rules_18_19.pdf

Key dates:
Launch: February 25, 2019
Early Entry Deadline: May 25, 2019
Final Entry Deadline: May 31, 2019

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

