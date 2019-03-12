2019 RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship Now Open

The 2019 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship opens today and welcomes applications from architecture students enrolled in schools of architecture around the world. A £7,000 grant will be awarded to one winner by a panel of judges which will include Lord Foster and RIBA President Ben Derbyshire.

First established in 2006, the scholarship, supported by the Norman Foster Foundation and Foster + Partners, is now in its twelfth year and is intended to fund international research on a topic related to the survival of our towns and cities, in a location of the student’s choice. Past RIBA Norman Foster Scholars have travelled through the Americas, Europe, Africa, South East Asia, the Middle and the Far East, and Russia. Proposals for research might include: learning from the past to inform the future; the future of society; the density of settlements; sustainability; the use of resources; the quality of urban life; and transport.

The list of higher education institutions invited to nominate students is selected by the RIBA. As in previous years, this list will include all institutions that offer qualifications validated by the RIBA or are recognised by the Commonwealth Association of Architects. In addition, a large number of schools listed under other recognition systems (such as the European Directive for Recognition of Professional Qualifications in the EU, or the National Architectural Accreditation Board in the US) are also being invited to take part in the scheme.

Lord Foster said: “As a student I won a prize that allowed me to spend a summer travelling through Europe and to study first hand buildings and cities that I knew only from the pages of books. It was a revelation – liberating and exhilarating in so many ways. Today it is the privilege of The Norman Foster Foundation to support the RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship, which I hope will have a lasting legacy – offering the chance for discovery and the inspiration for exciting new work – for generations to come.”

RIBA President Ben Derbyshire said: “The Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship is an exceptional annual gift which gives young, aspiring architects the opportunity to research critical challenges to the survival, and future, of cities around the world. We are extremely grateful to the Norman Foster Foundation and Foster + Partners for their generous donations. This year we will be inviting 278 schools of architecture across the globe to join the 98 institutions validated by the RIBA to nominate their talented students, and I would encourage all eligible to apply for this exciting opportunity.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday 26 April 2019. Further details can be downloaded from the RIBA website at www.architecture.com/fosterscholarship.