08.03.19 - Let's discuss the future of the city and Architecture in MAM'19 - "Fast Forward"

This Friday, March 8, there will be a series of Debates with free entry and with the presence of the guests of the 2nd Edition of the Month of Architecture of Maia that hosts the exhibition "Fast Forward", which will be patent up to March 31, curated by the architect Andreia Garcia (Atelier Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs).

The debates seek to think about the future of the city of Maia, reflecting on the proposals of a group of emerging architects, already internationally recognized, and architectural critics who were invited to imagine, expose, discuss, reflect and revise the architecture of the city of Maia in the year 2119 in a utopian and dystopian form.

The invitation is open to the general public, see below the full schedule and learn more details about the participants:

MAM'19 Debates Program - March 08, 2019:

10:00 am



white-delrio architects

you talk to me

Moderator: Inês Moreira

11:30 am

Artery

Body Atelier

Moderator: Joaquim Moreno

3:00 pm



The Spacialists

Skrei

Moderator: Susana Ventura

4:30 pm

Ana Aragão

Summary

View Forum Posts

About the 8 invited workshops: Ana Aragão, architect and renowned illustrator from Porto, Artery, atelier of Lisbon led by Ana Jara and Lucinda Correia; Branco del Rio studio of João Branco and Paula del Rio; Body Atelier of the architect Filipe Paixão; Speak to Porto's atelier; Spatialists, a hybrid collective between contemporary art and architecture; Skrey, atelier founded by Francisco Adão da Fonseca and Pedro Jervell and Summary, atelier led by the architect Samuel Gonçalves.

About the 4 critics: Inês Moreira - is Architect doctorate, curator, publisher and teacher. Joaquim Moreno - is a Ph.D. Architect and a professor. Pedro Bandeira - is architect, President of the School of Architecture of the University of Minho and Susana Ventura is PhD Architecture in Philosophy, curator, writer and researcher on intensive architecture.

About Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs:

Andreia Garcia holds a doctorate in Architecture, acts as curator, researcher and teacher in architecture and city fields. In addition to architectural practice, Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs has specialized in the dissemination of architecture through research, curatorial practice and editorial projects.

Andreia Garcia was the curator of the Smaller Cities project under the European Capital of Culture (2012), curator of the architecture program for the Biennial of Contemporary Art of Maia (2017) and co-founder of the Architecture Gallery, an independent space in Porto dedicated reflection on architecture.

Service:

Where will the debates take place:

Cinema Venepor

Venepor Shopping Center

Rua Simão Bolívar 123

4470-214 Maia - Portugal

About the Fast Forward Exhibition open until 31 March:

Through texts, illustrations, collages, artistic performances or virtual reality, the visitor starts on a journey through time and looks at Maia for the next 100 years.

The exhibition will take place from 01st to 31st March at the Maia Forum (from Tuesday to Sunday from 09h to 22h), admission is free and free (at the exhibition and in the debates).

Where to see the exhibition:

Maia Forum - Maia, Portugal.

Address: Rua Eng. Duarte Pacheco, 4470-136 -Maya, Portugal.

