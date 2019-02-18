Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories, each year over 1,000 awards are given to designers from all over the world. The award's 2019 edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

+ 23

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe. Each jury member acts independently of the others, providing their vote for the best projects without being influenced by the other members of the jury. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Shenzhen Energy Renovation Project Waste-to-Energy Power Plant / Peijun Ye, Tongtong Hui - Hayer Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

The Artistic Center Interior Design / Sarah Yan

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

FU House Residential House / Katsufumi Kubota

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Creative Incubators Office Space / Rui Zhao

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Begonia Town Sales Center / S.U.N and Hongtao Sun

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

CoMED Residence / Andrea Damon and Andreas Doser

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Grand Gourmet Flagship Store Shop / Zhenfei Wang

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Jian Li Ju Theatre / More Design Office

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Black Eagle Residential House / Perathoner Architects

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Jinke JiuQu River Residential House / Wang Chao, Yue Xiaorui, Li Xian and Wang Yuexiang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Tofana Hotel / Lukas Rungger, Marina Gousia, Christian Rottensteiner and Lea Mittelberger

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Waving Ribbon Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Beijing Cangsu Company Headquarters Club / Yi Chen, Muchen Zhang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Jurong Library- Jinke Branch Library / Yi Chen, Muchen Zhang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Dongziguan Affordable Housing Affordable Housing / Meng Fanhao

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

MODERN LODGE Residential House / KEM STUDIO

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Tongling Recluse Historic Building Renovation / RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Reborn From Ruins Residential House / Lei Jin, Tianqi Guan, Teng Guo

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018

Useful links:

Check out the A’ Design Award Presentation: http://www.designaward.com

In-depth Presentation of A’ Design Accolades: http://www.whatisadesignaward.com

Enter your works to the A’ Design competition: http://www.adesignaward.com/registration.php

Instructions for submission: http://www.adesignaward.com/entryinstructions.html

Browse award-winning designs: http://www.awardeddesigns.com

Read Interviews with Award Winning Designers: http://www.design-interviews.com

Discover World Design Rankings: http://www.worlddesignrankings.com

We will publish a selection of winners on April 15 at ArchDaily. Register your works here: https://competition.ades ignaward.com/registration.php