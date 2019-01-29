World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions & Opportunities
  3. 2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations

2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations

  • 04:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations
Save this picture!
2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2020 World Monuments Watch—a program that uses cultural heritage conservation to empower communities and improve the sustainability of their cherished sites. Every two years, with support of founding sponsor American Express, as well as our 2020 Watch supporters, Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the Ford Foundation, we partner with citizens, activists, and experts in the field to recognize and take action at 25 significant sites in need around the world. The result? More resilient communities, enhanced social inclusion, and new skills in the conservation field and beyond.

Do you know a place that would benefit from support and new resources? Nominate a site or help us spread the word today.

Download the information related to this competition here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions & Opportunities

This award/grant/scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit Grants, Scholarships & Awards" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910146/2020-world-monuments-watch-call-for-nominations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream