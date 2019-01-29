2020 World Monuments Watch: Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2020 World Monuments Watch—a program that uses cultural heritage conservation to empower communities and improve the sustainability of their cherished sites. Every two years, with support of founding sponsor American Express, as well as our 2020 Watch supporters, Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the Ford Foundation, we partner with citizens, activists, and experts in the field to recognize and take action at 25 significant sites in need around the world. The result? More resilient communities, enhanced social inclusion, and new skills in the conservation field and beyond.

Do you know a place that would benefit from support and new resources? Nominate a site or help us spread the word today.

Download the information related to this competition here.