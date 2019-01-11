Save this picture! School of Architecture of the University of Arizona presents “Architecture Film Festival Tucson 2019” in conjunction with invited festival ArqFilmFest Santiago Chile 2018.

Film has the power to bring people together – or tear them apart, spur conversation, and transform ideas. It is in anticipation of this that the School of Architecture of the University of Arizona College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture presents “Architecture Film Festival Tucson 2019” in conjunction with invited festival Arquitectura Film Festival SANTIAGO 2018. The Chilean festival was founded in 2012 as the first of its kind in Latin America. Its Director, Miguel Contreras, will travel to Tucson for the two-day 2019 festival which will celebrate architecture and urbanism around the world and present an opportunity for discussion of issues in contemporary design.

Held at the Center for Creative Photography at the UA’s main campus, a festival of selected award-winning films shown in previous festivals held in Santiago, London, Venice, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires will take place over two days, January 25-26. Ranging in genre from documentary to experimental and hailing from some eleven countries, most of these films have never before been aired in the U.S.

Eduardo Guerrero, Senior lecturer of architecture and urban design and Director of the Architecture Film Festival Tucson 2019, expects that everyone including students, professionals and the community at large will find something appealing at this free event. “We are excited to participate in the presentation of a great selection of films screened during the four earlier incarnations of the festival. All attendees will have an opportunity to travel the globe from the comfort of their seats and to experience the intriguing character of design in a variety of places. We hope that everyone who joins us will take a moment to reflect on contemporary challenges to design world-wide and will find inspiration for the quality design that we all can and should have in the built environment.”

For more information about the festival and to see trailers for the films please visit archfilmfestusa.org and its link to arqfilmfest.cl

Who: The general public

What: Architecture Film Festival TUCSON 2019, presented by the School of Architecture in conjunction with special invited festival Arquitectura Film Festival SANTIAGO / ArqFilmFest 2018.

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road, Tucson 85719

When: Friday and Saturday, January 25-26, 2019, 2 – 9 pm each day

Cost: Free