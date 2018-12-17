World
Multi Comfort Student Contest 2019

Saint-Gobain's Multi Comfort Student Contest 2019

The Multi Comfort Student Contest is a two stage international competition based on the principles of Saint-Gobain's Multi Comfort Program.
The task for the 15th International edition developed in close collaboration with Milan Municipality is the Rejuvenation and urban reconnection of Crescenzago metro station area in line with #milano2030 vision and will be held in Milan.
Be part of this wonderful competition and enjoy a great professional experience while discovering the importance of comfort and wellbeing.

  • Title

    Multi Comfort Student Contest 2019

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Student Competitions)

  • Organizers

    Saint-Gobain

  • Registration Deadline

    31/03/2019 00:00

  • Submission Deadline

    31/03/2019 00:00

  • Venue

    Milan, Italy

  • Price

    Free
