Call for Entries: Drawing of the Year 2018

Aarhus School of Architecture proudly announces the sixth joint venture competition: Drawing of the Year 2018. We invite architecture students from all over the world and call for drawings that demonstrate their ability to dream and create drawings that inspire for change.

This year's bold theme is Shaping new realities.

Shaping new realities

The world is facing serious challenges: climate, war, migration, and savage algorithms, to mention a few. How should architects respond to these? How can architects’ ability to dream and draw innovative solutions to challenges that are general and significant to all of us contribute to radical solutions?

We invite bold, inspiring, provocative and innovative proposals for shaping new realities. On all scales and in all environments, from the smallest structure to complex facilities; from rural outskirts to suburban environments; from nature to expanding megacities. From Earth to Mars.

We accept drawings from students at architecture schools all over the world. The internationally acclaimed jury will award digitally produced drawings that are Shaping New Realities and engage with architecture in an artistic way.

The aim of the competition

Is to continuously explore new tendencies in architecture through architectural drawing and to challenge the use of new techniques and mixed media.

Prizes

- 1st prize: 5000 Euro

- 2nd prize: 2000 Euro

- 3rd prize: 1000 Euro

The announcement of winners will take place 30 November 2018 at DOKK1, Hack Kampmanns Plads 2, 8000 Aarhus, where a curated selection of the submitted drawings will be exhibited. A curated selection of the drawings will be also presented in a book in spring 2019.

Drawing repirements

Only digital works are accepted. Max size of drawing: 88 x 88 cm. File format must be PDF with a recommended resolution of 300 ppi. Max file size: 100 Mb

Deadline

1 November 2018 at 12.00 noon (CET). The winners will be announced 30 November 2018. Entries received after the deadline will not be considered for the competition.

More information

Teaching Associate Professor Anne Mette Boye / +45 8936 0245 / amb@aarch.dk

Competition details and submission: doty2018.aarch.dk



Drawing of the Year is a collaboration between Aarhus School of Architecture, schmidt hammer lassen architects, VOLA and the Danish Arts Foundation.