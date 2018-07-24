Manufacturing Architecture is the first reference guide to customizing repetitive manufacturing for architects. Computer-aided design has greatly expanded the opportunities for architects to create innovative buildings with custom components. While most architects were exposed to CAD when they were students, few of them have in-depth knowledge or experience with using it to customize repetitive manufacturing processes. This book provides designers of all levels with all the information they need to make the most of the exciting opportunities offered by custom manufacturing.Clear diagrams and narratives explain the 20 most useful manufacturing processes for typical building components. Case studies from around the globe show how these processes can be customized in order to create variation, lower costs, decrease production waste, and use a wider selection of materials. With over 1,000 images, including photographs and hundreds of specially created diagrams, Manufacturing Architecture is as inspiring as it is useful.

ISBN 9781786271334

Title Manufacturing Architecture: An Architect’s Guide to Custom Processes, Materials, and Applications

Author Dana Gulling

Publisher Laurence King Publishing

Publication year 2018

Binding Hardcover

Language English