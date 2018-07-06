Call for Entries: Archiprix International 2019 Santiago de Chile

Archiprix International is proud to announce the start of its tenth edition. After successful editions in 2001 in Rotterdam, 2003 in Istanbul, 2005 in Glasgow, 2007 in Shanghai, 2009 in Montevideo, 2011 in Cambrigde (USA), 2013 in Moscow, 2015 in Madrid and 2017 in Ahmedabad, Archiprix International will again stage a unique presentation of the world's best graduation projects in architecture, urban design and landscape architecture. The Archiprix International 2019 will take place in Santiago Chile. We are honoured that the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and Universidad de Chile, are our co-organisers for the 2019 edition.

All 1700 universities from more than 100 countries are invited to take part. From the start in 2001, 785 universities have already participated in one or more editions; in total we have received 2224 graduation projects. This makes Archiprix International by far the biggest competition for newly graduated architects, urban designers and landscape architects. No other competition for young talented designers displays such a broad insight into worldwide trends in education in the fields of architecture, urban design, and landscape architecture.

The best projects, selected by an international jury, will receive Hunter Douglas Awards at a special award ceremony on May 3 2019. The awards carry the name of our partner Hunter Douglas, producer of well-known brands like Luxaflex and Luxalon. The award ceremony is accompanied by a conference, a series of presentations of participating projects, and an exhibition. The designers of the best graduation projects can participate in an international design workshop the week before the award ceremony.

Call for entries

Archiprix International invites all universities and colleges teaching architecture, urban design and landscape architecture to select their best graduation project and to ask the designer(s) to submit the selected project for participation. Graduation projects that were completed after 1 May 2016 are eligible to participate. The deadline for registration is August 1 2018. Projects can be submitted until 1 September 2018. All projects will be presented in an exhibition, on the website and a selection in a book and a traveling exhibition. All the designers of the selected projects will be invited to take part in the workshops which will be held in April 2019 at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile campus in Santiago. Participation is free of charge.

Stimulate your university to give their best graduate the chance to participate!

For more information: http://www.archiprix.org/2019/?m=10&e=12

www.archiprix.org