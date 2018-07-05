World
  3. Open Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition

Open Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition

  • 01:00 - 5 July, 2018
Open Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition
Open Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition, Credits to Jacques Rougerie Foundation
Credits to Jacques Rougerie Foundation

The 8th edition of the Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition in Architecture will conitnue this year, once again, to encourage creation, audacity and the capability to imagine visions of anticipation of a world to come, while respecting the percepts of sustainable development turned towards ocean and space.

See more:

Competitions Ideas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

