Open Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition

The 8th edition of the Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition in Architecture will conitnue this year, once again, to encourage creation, audacity and the capability to imagine visions of anticipation of a world to come, while respecting the percepts of sustainable development turned towards ocean and space.
TitleOpen Call: Jacques Rougerie Foundation's International Competition
TypeCompetition Announcement (Ideas)
Website
Organizers
Registration Deadline09/11/2018 23:00
Submission Deadline09/11/2018 23:00
VenueFONDATION JACQUES ROUGERIE Péniche Saint-Paul Port des Champs Elysées 75008 - Paris France
PriceFree