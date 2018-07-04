Competition: Voronezh Central Park

Landscape architects from Europe are invited to take part in an architect’s selection for the design of the Central Park area of Voronezh – a city of 1.000.000 inhabitants located 500 km south of Moscow. The area comprises over 100 ha of woodland north of the city centre. It has been used as a park before, but has fallen in disrepair in the 1990s.

Type of competition

Closed competition for 3 teams with a pre-qualification on the basis of portfolios.

The design task

The main task of the participants is to develop a strategy to make the park accessible and usable for different types of recreation and sports. The concept design should focus on the programming of the area, taking into account different scenario’s for different times of the year and the possibilities offered by the existing vegetation and relief. This can include intensive and extensive uses. The concept should include an rough estimation of the costs of various programmatic elements.

Who are we looking for?

We look for Russian and foreign landscape architects that have realised parks and recreation areas on locations similar in size and character to the competition site.

Renumeration

First round: Design concept – 3 x 800.000 roubles (around 10.500 Euro at current rates)

Second round: Elaborate proposal – 1 x 2.800.000 roubles (around 38.000 Euro at current rates)

The travel costs of the participants will be paid for by the client



Time Schedule

June 15 Competition announcement

The organiser sends invitations for participation to landscape architects offices with the necessary experience and qualification and publishes the information in the media.

July 4 Deadline for sending portfolio’s

July 5 The choice of 3 teams

The organiser and the client choose three participants.

July 27 Introductory seminar

September 27 Concept presentation and jury

The participants present their design concepts. The jury choose the winner of the competition on the base of the presentations. The winner signs a contract for further project elaboration.

14 December Final project presentation

The winner presents a detailed project based on the original concept.

Organisation

The initiator of the competition is The Department of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Voronezh Region.

The Urban Institute is a the organiser of the competition on behalf of PROJECT MEDIA, which has great experience in organisation of competitions, exhibitions, publishing and media projects in architecture and urban development.

Curator of the competition is Bart Goldhoorn, co-founder of the Urban Institute, founder of the Project Russia magazine, cofounder and curator of Moscow Architecture Biennale

Portfolio

If you want to participate, please fill out the form at the competition website http://urbaninstitute.nl/park/application and send your portfolio. The portfolio should include reference projects and information on your company (size, founding year, clients)

It should not contain more the 24 pages and not be larger then 10 MB