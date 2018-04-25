Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed

Miami's Brickell neighborhood has seen a boom of skyscrapers in recent years, dubbing it a “mini-Manhattan." Soon, Miami will really be able to stake this claim with its own version of Daniel Burnham's famous Flatiron Building. Located in the Financial district, the 64 story Brickell Flatiron luxury condominium tower has just reached the halfway mark of construction, with one floor to be constructed per week until completion.

Once finished, the tower will stand at 736 feet tall and contain 549 units. The architect, Luis Revuelta, designed the building by giving the iconic form of the Flatiron building a modern flare with its flowing metal façade that enhances Miami’s skyline. More than 75% of the units have already been sold, with prices for residences ranging from $500,000 to $2,000,000, and penthouse suites selling for as much as $15,000,000.

Milan-born Ugo Colombo, partnered with Italian architect Massimo Iosa Ghini, to created spaces which perfectly embody Miami’s distinct style in both the residential units and the shared common spaces including a spa, fitness center, and a rooftop pool with 360-degree views of the Biscayne Bay and the city.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

