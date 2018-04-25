World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed

Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed
Save this picture!
Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed, Courtesy of CMC Group
Courtesy of CMC Group

Miami's Brickell neighborhood has seen a boom of skyscrapers in recent years, dubbing it a “mini-Manhattan." Soon, Miami will really be able to stake this claim with its own version of Daniel Burnham's famous Flatiron Building. Located in the Financial district, the 64 story Brickell Flatiron luxury condominium tower has just reached the halfway mark of construction, with one floor to be constructed per week until completion. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CMC Group
Courtesy of CMC Group

Once finished, the tower will stand at 736 feet tall and contain 549 units. The architect, Luis Revuelta, designed the building by giving the iconic form of the Flatiron building a modern flare with its flowing metal façade that enhances Miami’s skyline. More than 75% of the units have already been sold, with prices for residences ranging from $500,000 to $2,000,000, and penthouse suites selling for as much as $15,000,000.

Milan-born Ugo Colombo, partnered with Italian architect Massimo Iosa Ghini, to created spaces which perfectly embody Miami’s distinct style in both the residential units and the shared common spaces including a spa, fitness center, and a rooftop pool with 360-degree views of the Biscayne Bay and the city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CMC Group
Courtesy of CMC Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CMC Group
Courtesy of CMC Group

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

News via: Massimo Iosa Ghini.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Miami's Brickell Flatiron Building Now Halfway Completed" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892794/miamis-brickell-flatiron-building-now-halfway-completed/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »