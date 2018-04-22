World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Modular Mountain Shelter Is Net-Zero and Can Be Delivered via Helicopter

This Modular Mountain Shelter Is Net-Zero and Can Be Delivered via Helicopter

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Modular Mountain Shelter Is Net-Zero and Can Be Delivered via Helicopter
Save this picture!
This Modular Mountain Shelter Is Net-Zero and Can Be Delivered via Helicopter , Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

Mountain shelters serve as protection for climbers during severe weather conditions. However, a Bulgarian design team discovered that many shelters have been destroyed, putting mountaineers at risk. As the winning proposal for the competition "Architecture of 2050," this innovative building addresses this critical problem through a combination of sustainability, materiality and technology.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

If the shelter is to last in time, it has to protect itself first.

Designed by Lusio Architects, this modular shelter is made up of four separate aluminum-clad modules. The modules can be delivered by helicopter and then assembled on site. When assembled, the shelter appears "hidden" on the mountainside so as "not to attract unwanted visitors." In case of bad weather, the shelter becomes a beacon, "with lights and sound that make it extremely easy to find even in the thickest of fog." 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

There are various elements integrated into the design to assist in the safety and rescue of mountaineers. A direct video connection with the mountain rescue team is automatically activated when someone enters the shelter, and a floor heating system is powered by the solar and wind energy captured and stored by the shelter. A system of hammocks is also included in the walls of the shelter to provide multiple resting spaces while also saving space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

Based on the weather conditions, the shelter changes modes to ensure the safety of the people inside. The modes include "FIND ME Mode," "RESCUE ME Mode" and in times of better weather, "RELAX Mode."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

If the design prototype (set to be delivered and installed in Vitosha, Bulgaria, in the fall of 2018) is successful, another shelter will be commissioned by the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute for their base in Antarctica.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lusio Architects
Courtesy of Lusio Architects

News via: Lusio Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "This Modular Mountain Shelter Is Net-Zero and Can Be Delivered via Helicopter " 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892674/this-modular-mountain-shelter-is-net-zero-and-can-be-delivered-via-helicopter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »