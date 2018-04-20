World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Garitage Park Complex in Bulgaria is the Epitome of "Mixed-Use"

Garitage Park Complex in Bulgaria is the Epitome of "Mixed-Use"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Garitage Park Complex in Bulgaria is the Epitome of "Mixed-Use"
Save this picture!
Garitage Park Complex in Bulgaria is the Epitome of "Mixed-Use", Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

Murphy Burnham & Buttrick Architects (MBB) has recently revealed its competition-winning design for the final phase of Garitage Park, a 41-acre complex in a growing district of Sofia, Bulgaria. The extensive mixed-use development by Garitage Investment Management, among several other major multinational companies developing nearby, will provide residences, a school, office, commercial, retail and event spaces to a large international population of residents. 

Courtesy of MBB Courtesy of MBB Courtesy of MBB Courtesy of MBB + 15

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

The two 270,000-square-foot residential towers showcase east and west "active facades" that incorporate a system of sliding perforated metal screens, providing controlled daylighting to the residences as well as framed views to Bulgaria's snow-capped Vitosha Mountains.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

A 538,000-square-foot commercial tower located at the main entrance to the site houses various shops and restaurants with event spaces at the base. The way the buildings engage the ground plane on multiple levels is meant to "concentrate activity and invite community participation," says Taylor Aikin, AIA, an Associate at MBB.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

Within the winning design, there is also a combination of gathering spaces like lawns, a skating rink and play fountains. Key design objectives include creating "a grand point of arrival, a sense of enclosure and human scale between the towers and to design the towers themselves with a focus on the pedestrian experience" without compromising the quality of the spaces themselves.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

The master plan and first phase of the complex were designed by Stephen George International, and the second and third phases designed by Sofia-based Planning Architectural Studio. MBB has acted as design architect for the new K-8 school in the third phase of the project and will also collaborate with Planning Architectural Studio as the architect of record for the fourth and final phase.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MBB
Courtesy of MBB

"The preceding phases, currently under construction, include 375,000 square feet of midrise commercial development, 235,000 square feet of midrise multi-family apartments and townhouses, a 32,000-square-foot sports complex and a 215,000-square-foot international K-8 school."

News via: MBB.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Garitage Park Complex in Bulgaria is the Epitome of "Mixed-Use"" 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892400/garitage-park-complex-in-bulgaria-is-the-epitome-of-mixed-use/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »