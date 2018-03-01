Call for Submissions: 2018 AIA UK Design Awards

2018 AIA UK Design Awards Call for Submissions

Submission and entry fee deadline:

Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 17:00 GMT

Design Awards Gala:

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Royal College of Physicians, Regents Park, London

The American Institute of Architects UK Chapter is pleased to announce its 2018 Excellence in Design Awards Programme. For over 20 years, these awards have proven highly valued by architects as they confer transatlantic recognition for design excellence. The awards program recognizes and honours excellence in design in three categories: Professional, Young Architect, and Unbuilt. Details as follows:

- Professional: Entries are sought from architects, industrial designers, urban planners, landscape architects, and interior designers for projects whose construction has been completed.

- Young Architect: Entries are sought from young, emerging practices with design principals under 40 years of age, for projects whose construction has been completed.

- Unbuilt: Entries are sought from professionals, recent graduates and current students based in Britain and around the world, for projects which are as of yet unbuilt or are speculative in nature.

JURY

This year's jury features exceptional representatives from practice, academia and the media with transatlantic experience: MJ Long, MArch RIBA, Giancarlo Alhadeff, FAIA, Alex Miller, AIA, Ingrid Schröder, and Ellie Stathaki. Submissions for the Design Awards are due on March 14, 2018; Design Awards Gala to be held at the Royal College of Physicians on April 18, 2018. Details available at

2018 AIA UK Design Awards



ABOUT THE AIA UK – The First International Chapter

The American Institute of Architects (AIA), established for over 150 years and representing more than 83,000 members worldwide, is the most influential voice for the architectural community in the United States. Through its growing number of international members and chapters, the AIA is gaining influence throughout the global architectural community.

In 1990, a group of American architects living and working in the United Kingdom came together to establish a local chapter in London. In 1993, the AIA UK officially became the first international chapter of the AIA. This year, the chapter celebrates the 25th anniversary of its founding. The chapter currently has over 200 members throughout the country representing practices of all sizes. What began primarily as a social vehicle soon grew into a professional organization that actively participates in the larger architectural community. The AIA UK Chapter has maintained a dialogue with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and works jointly with its members to promote architecture and the architectural profession. Many of the chapter’s members are also members of the RIBA and ARB registered architects.

Each year, the chapter organizes a variety of programs, many of which provide continuing education units required of most US and UK registered architects, but all of which are open to all, though all are welcome to participate. These programs include: lectures, presentations by consultants, open house evenings at member firms, panel discussions on practice issues, building tours, film nights, city excursions and professional development for all stages of an architect’s career. Signature events scheduled for 2018 include: Excellence in Design Awards, Student Charrette, AIA/RIBA Keynote Lecture, City Excursion (Ireland), and Super Saturday / Summer Gala.

If you would like any additional information on the AIA, or if you are interested in joining our chapter, please contact the chapter by email (chapterexecutive@aiauk.org) or visit our website at www.aiauk.org.

Contact Information:

Amrita Raja

AIA UK 2018 Vice President

vicepresident@aiauk.org