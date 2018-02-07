This book investigates the development of multi-unit housing typologies that were predominant in a particular city from the 1800s to present day. It emphasises the importance of understanding the direct connection between housing and dwelling in the context of a city, and the manner in which the city is an instructional indication of how a housing typology is embodied.

The case studies presented offer an insight into why a certain housing type flourished in a specific city and the variety span across cities in the world where distinct housing types have prevailed. It also pursues how housing types developed, evolved, and helped define the city, looks into how dwellers inhabited their dwellings, and analyses how the housing typologies correlates in a contemporary context. The typologies studied are back-to-backs in Birmingham; tenements in London; Haussmann Apartment in Paris; tenements in New York; tong lau in Hong Kong; perimeter block, linear block, and block-edge in Berlin; perimeter block and solitaire in Amsterdam; space-enclosing structure in Beijing; micro house in Tokyo, and high-rise in Toronto.

Foreword by Han Ibelings

Acknowledgments

Overview

Multi-Unit Dwelling Housing Typologies

Birmingham

Circa 1800 to 1880

Birmingham Back-to-Back

London

Circa 1840 to 1900

London Tenement

Paris

Circa 1850 to 1870

Haussmann Apartment

New York

Circa 1880 to 1930

New York Tenement

Hong Kong

Circa 1840 to 1960

Hong Kong Tong Lau

Berlin

Circa 1920, 1950 and 1980

Perimeter Block, Linear Block and Block-Edge

Amsterdam

Circa 1990 to 2010

Solitaire and Perimeter Block

Beijing

Circa 2000 to Present Day

Space-Enclosing Structure

Toyko

Circa 2000 to Present Day

Micro House Kyosho Jutaku

Toronto

Circa 2007 to Present Day

High-Rise Tower

Image Credits

References

Index

Multi-Unit Housing in Urban Cities: From 1800 to Present Day Buy now Buy from amazon.com