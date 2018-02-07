Multi-Unit Housing in Urban Cities: From 1800 to Present Day

This book investigates the development of multi-unit housing typologies that were predominant in a particular city from the 1800s to present day. It emphasises the importance of understanding the direct connection between housing and dwelling in the context of a city, and the manner in which the city is an instructional indication of how a housing typology is embodied.
The case studies presented offer an insight into why a certain housing type flourished in a specific city and the variety span across cities in the world where distinct housing types have prevailed. It also pursues how housing types developed, evolved, and helped define the city, looks into how dwellers inhabited their dwellings, and analyses how the housing typologies correlates in a contemporary context. The typologies studied are back-to-backs in Birmingham; tenements in London; Haussmann Apartment in Paris; tenements in New York; tong lau in Hong Kong; perimeter block, linear block, and block-edge in Berlin; perimeter block and solitaire in Amsterdam; space-enclosing structure in Beijing; micro house in Tokyo, and high-rise in Toronto.
Foreword by Han Ibelings
Acknowledgments
Overview
Multi-Unit Dwelling Housing Typologies
Birmingham
Circa 1800 to 1880
Birmingham Back-to-Back
London
Circa 1840 to 1900
London Tenement
Paris
Circa 1850 to 1870
Haussmann Apartment
New York
Circa 1880 to 1930
New York Tenement
Hong Kong
Circa 1840 to 1960
Hong Kong Tong Lau
Berlin
Circa 1920, 1950 and 1980
Perimeter Block, Linear Block and Block-Edge
Amsterdam
Circa 1990 to 2010
Solitaire and Perimeter Block
Beijing
Circa 2000 to Present Day
Space-Enclosing Structure
Toyko
Circa 2000 to Present Day
Micro House Kyosho Jutaku
Toronto
Circa 2007 to Present Day
High-Rise Tower
Image Credits
References
Index
ISBN9781138189959
TitleMulti-Unit Housing in Urban Cities: From 1800 to Present Day
AuthorKaty Chey
PublisherRoutledge
Publication year2018
LanguageEnglish