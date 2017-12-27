World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019

Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019

  • 16:00 - 27 December, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019
Save this picture!
Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019

The Amsterdam Light Festival is now accepting submissions for the 2018-2019 edition of the event, which will take place Nov. 29, 2018 through Jan. 20, 2019. The deadline is Jan. 17, 2018. Artists, designers, engineers, architects, professionals and students alike, are invited to submit their concepts for the festival’s 2018-2019 theme: “The Medium is the Message.”

“Amsterdam Light Festival brings people from different backgrounds together in the dark winter times. We aim to involve, inspire and enlighten visitors, creators and partners with light art,” said Lennart Booij, the festival’s artistic director. The light artworks are designed to take advantage of the city’s unique canal layout and are presented in the city center through two different festival exhibitions: the Water Exhibition and the Land Exhibition. Water installations should be “positioned on or above the water” for viewing, and installations for the land exhibition should be able to be experienced up close and even walked though.

January 17, 2018 (16:00 CET) is the deadline for submissions; there is a €35 fee for each entry. For full details, FAQ section, schedule, and entry form go to the festival website. www.amsterdamlightfestival.com/en/cfc. Additional questions can be addressed to the festival organizers at cfc@amsterdamlightfestival.com.

Download the information related to this competition here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886134/call-for-concepts-amsterdam-light-festival-2018-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »