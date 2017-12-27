Call for Concepts: Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-2019

The Amsterdam Light Festival is now accepting submissions for the 2018-2019 edition of the event, which will take place Nov. 29, 2018 through Jan. 20, 2019. The deadline is Jan. 17, 2018. Artists, designers, engineers, architects, professionals and students alike, are invited to submit their concepts for the festival’s 2018-2019 theme: “The Medium is the Message.”

“Amsterdam Light Festival brings people from different backgrounds together in the dark winter times. We aim to involve, inspire and enlighten visitors, creators and partners with light art,” said Lennart Booij, the festival’s artistic director. The light artworks are designed to take advantage of the city’s unique canal layout and are presented in the city center through two different festival exhibitions: the Water Exhibition and the Land Exhibition. Water installations should be “positioned on or above the water” for viewing, and installations for the land exhibition should be able to be experienced up close and even walked though.

January 17, 2018 (16:00 CET) is the deadline for submissions; there is a €35 fee for each entry. For full details, FAQ section, schedule, and entry form go to the festival website. www.amsterdamlightfestival.com/en/cfc. Additional questions can be addressed to the festival organizers at cfc@amsterdamlightfestival.com.

