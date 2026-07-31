Save this picture! Coastal Vol.1 MHK Architecture Works From 2009-2014, ORO Editions, 2026

Coastal is an inspiring exploration of Flonda’s most exquisite high-end and boutique homes where architecture, design, and the spirit of the sea come together. Through stunning photography and captivating storytelling, the book reveals how light, texture, and craftsmanship define modern coastal Ilving From sun-washed beachfront estates in Naples to serene retreats along the Gulf and Atlantic shores, each home reflects a distinct interpretation of coastal elegance that is rooted in its surroundings yet elevated by sophisticated design. Featuring projects by visionary architects and designers, Coastal highlights spaces that blur the lines between indoors and out, creating an effortless dialogue with the natural landscape. Readers are invited to step inside a world of calm and beauty, where timeless materials meet contemporary vision and every detall is crafted to capture the essence of life by the water. Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, design professional, or admirer of coastal living, Coastal offers a rare glimpse into the artistry and allure that define Florida’s shoreline today.

ISBN 9781966515647

Title Coastal MHK Architecture Works From 2009-2014

Author MHK Architecture

Publisher ORO Editions

Publication year 2026

Binding Hardcover

Language English