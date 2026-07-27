Mycology for Architecture explores how mycelium – the root network of fungi – as a living material is transforming architecture into a discipline that is not only sustainable but regenerative, adaptive and deeply entangled with ecological systems. Bringing together leading researchers, practitioners and educators, it charts how living matter is reshaping the way we conceive, fabricate and inhabit built environments.

Organised in three parts, the book begins by positioning mycelium as an alternative to conventional construction materials, with applications ranging from bricks and skins to adaptive structures and even space habitats. The second part turns to the methods and practices of working with living fungi, from laboratory protocols and workshop formats to experimental pedagogies that challenge conventional design education. The final section showcases advanced fabrication strategies that push the limits of mycelium composites toward sustainable, scalable futures.