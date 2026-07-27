  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Books
  3. Mycology for Architecture

Mycology for Architecture

Save

Mycology for Architecture explores how mycelium – the root network of fungi – as a living material is transforming architecture into a discipline that is not only sustainable but regenerative, adaptive and deeply entangled with ecological systems. Bringing together leading researchers, practitioners and educators, it charts how living matter is reshaping the way we conceive, fabricate and inhabit built environments.

Organised in three parts, the book begins by positioning mycelium as an alternative to conventional construction materials, with applications ranging from bricks and skins to adaptive structures and even space habitats. The second part turns to the methods and practices of working with living fungi, from laboratory protocols and workshop formats to experimental pedagogies that challenge conventional design education. The final section showcases advanced fabrication strategies that push the limits of mycelium composites toward sustainable, scalable futures.

Content Loader

#Tags

Architecture BooksSustainability & Green Design
Cite: "Mycology for Architecture" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181678/mycology-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

建筑真菌学

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags