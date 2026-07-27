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ONRAMP 8 SCI-ARC

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ONRAMP 8 captures the culminating thesis work and final projects of SCI-Arc's Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate programs for the 2024–25 academic year. Edited by Marcelyn Gow under the editorial leadership of Director and CEO Winka Dubbeldam, the publication presents a wide-ranging body of work that confronts climate resilience, artificial intelligence, advanced fabrication, and new material systems. Developed within SCI-Arc's experimental studio culture, these projects reflect the institution's commitment to critical inquiry, technological advancement, and speculative design. Richly illustrated and thoughtfully organized, ONRAMP 8 serves as both an academic archive and a forward-looking survey of emerging architectural thought.

  • ISBN

    9781966515852

  • Title

    ONRAMP 8 SCI-ARC

  • Author

    Winka Dubbeldam

  • Publisher

    ORO Editions

  • Publication year

    2026

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English
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Architecture BooksBuildingsCriticismDrafting & PresentationProject Planning & Management
Cite: "ONRAMP 8 SCI-ARC" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181674/onramp-8-sci-arc> ISSN 0719-8884

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ONRAMP 8- Sci-Arc, ORO Editions

ONRAMP 8 SCI-Arc

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