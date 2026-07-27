ONRAMP 8 captures the culminating thesis work and final projects of SCI-Arc's Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate programs for the 2024–25 academic year. Edited by Marcelyn Gow under the editorial leadership of Director and CEO Winka Dubbeldam, the publication presents a wide-ranging body of work that confronts climate resilience, artificial intelligence, advanced fabrication, and new material systems. Developed within SCI-Arc's experimental studio culture, these projects reflect the institution's commitment to critical inquiry, technological advancement, and speculative design. Richly illustrated and thoughtfully organized, ONRAMP 8 serves as both an academic archive and a forward-looking survey of emerging architectural thought.

ISBN 9781966515852

Title ONRAMP 8 SCI-ARC

Author Winka Dubbeldam

Publisher ORO Editions

Publication year 2026

Binding Softcover

Language English